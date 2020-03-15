BYH, we have been in a “bull market” (a strong stock market, thundering ahead), but it has recently turned into a “bear market” (a weak market, running away and going down). Why do they use two strong fierce animals to represent the two opposite concepts? Shouldn’t it be a bull market and like a “mouse” market? At least that makes more sense.
Bears hibernate.
The BYH section should be renamed to BTH (Bless Trump Haters). I also like the KAG (Keep America Great) section. All I can say is thank God for our president.
Thank you to our mayor for taking swift action to keep the citizens of Greenville safe. I think this is overblown but his calm leadership has helped with the media coverage.
This whole coronavirus is a hoax by the media in an attempt to take out President Trump. He will prevail and the economy will recover and grow even more than before the hoax.
A no BYH to the citizens of Greenville. Quit panic buying! There are some of us who haven’t got any toilet paper or hand sanitizer yet. Stop being so greedy! Also, stop signs are still there! Pay attention and stop! Have some common decency and sense people!
Hey remember who won the NCAA Basketball title in 2009? Of course you do. It was The UNC Tarheels. Remember the 2009 pandemic (H1N1)? Somewhere between 18,000 and 26,000 deaths all under the age of 65. But probably not. The media kept it quiet. Protect Obama, you know.
Roy made us do it. The Heels were good that year.
Bless my confused heart. The same person that labeled Coronavirus a hoax is now calling it a national emergency. Which is it?
BYH “Behavioral Health Court.” For starters, get the fathers to live and be a good example in at least one of their procreated households! What a liberal, community organizing, criminal redefining, readjustment piece of crap!
People sit up and pay attention! God has been trying to tell us with volcanic eruptions, flooding, fires, tornadoes, earthquakes, and now coronavirus, that we need to stop the bickering, hate and greedy behaviors. He’s watching while we keep our ongoing deaf ears, blind eyes and hardened hearts. May God bless humanity and all the world!
Amid all of the chaos spurned by the coronavirus, I am witnessing hope among most. For the first time in a long time, hope feels tangible. I believe our country is working together. America will be great again. Not MAGA, but, great nonetheless
BYH to all the candidates who still have campaign signs up. Oh, wait, are you leaving them out for the November election? That only works if you won the primary.
