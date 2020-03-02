Saw a virus expert doc on TV who said to wear a mask to keep your hands away from your face and another one who said not to wear a mask unless you are sick. Maybe we should just quit paying attention to these quacks and use a little common sense. BOH.
Bless your heart to Roy Cooper. I am anxiously awaiting your campaign ads. You can list the things you accomplished on one square of toilet paper. It would take at least three full rolls to list all the legislation you vetoed. Your supporters at the NCAE may even dump you when they realize you wiped out last year’s raises. You have hurt many more people than you helped.
Do you need an elephant net? Don’t you want to prevent elephants from crashing into your house? That’s what voter ID is all about. A solution when there isn’t a problem. It just prevents some from voting. That’s all. And, gee, don’t you wonder why those who support it also wanted gerrymandered districts? No, nothing political in these decisions.
Hey ECU, I have Pirate Club season tickets to the women’s basketball games and every time I go I have to run people out of my seats. They do move, but only to another seat close by. So I’m questioning why I should buy season tickets? Why don’t I just buy general admission tickets and go sit where I like? Either have reserved sections or just make all tickets the same price.
BYH, y’all keep writing about all the corruption in the Trump administration but no one ever gives specifics. What has he done so corrupt? Where’s you specific proof? Make me a believer or shut up.
A BYH to these teenagers with attitude issues. You do not ignore family. That is rude! They might help you out one of these days if you acknowledge them and be nice to them. And care about what they think. Everything doesn’t revolve around you. Your parents are in charge! Remember that!
BYH to the developers who tore down Adams Auto Wash and now want a variance! They said they did their homework. If they did, they would see there already are 20 car washes in Pitt County. Are our cars really that dirty? We could use a Trader Joe’s!
My wife said that the grilled cheese sandwich I made for her did not taste good and she explained why. How did I know that Kraft singles came individually wrapped?
BYH, my wife thinks I’m crazy, but I’m not the one who married me.
Bless your heart to all the people who throw their trash and litter onto the sides of the road. We live here, have some consideration for others. It is not other peoples’ responsibility to clean up your mess.
