Bless your heart to the person who wrote about previous administrations having us “in a pickle” with the coronavirus. Please, check your facts. Donald Trump cut funding and shut down programs to fight pandemic diseases that were begun by George W. Bush and continued under Barack Obama’s eight years. Let’s hope it’s not too late for America. Make Lies Wrong Again!
“No, I don’t take responsibility at all,” President Trump said. He blames others in a time of national crisis. Oh, and some of you BYH readers and supporters are on your own. But, that is a sacrifice he is willing to take.
I recently visited the Vidant Emergency Room with a badly cut hand. I had the good fortune to be treated by the health care team of Nick and Michael. I was met with a mix of professionalism and compassion. Dr. Nicholas Brandon expertly stitched my hand back together. His nurse Michael administered IV antibiotics. I was soon on my way home. These gentlemen provide top notch care. I greatly appreciate it.
Hey, bless our hearts, cutting Vidant employees at a time when we need every health care worker we can possibly scare up. Oh boy, we’re in for a wonderful, wonderful ride. God bless us all.
Bless your heart to Emily’s parents. I’ve never been through an ordeal like this but I sympathize with you. I’m sure you will never get over something so painful, but hopefully as the days go by it will get better for both of you. Even though I didn’t know Emily, from what I read she seems like a very nice young lady. I’m sure where she is now the angels are watching over her and she doesn’t have to endure anymore pain or heartache.
Bless my heart. I must have missed the media coverage of the multimillionaire Democrats in the House and Senate giving any of their own money to help those affected by the Coronavirus. These folks are always ready to spend public money, but seem to play it close to the cuff with their own wealth. A special bless your heart to the liberals who support these crooks.
Bless your heart to Zion Williamson and the small group of NBA super stars who are using their wealth to help folks affected by COVID-19. To those not helping, I hope you continue to live a lavish lifestyle of huge homes, expensive cars and drugs while criticizing the government for not doing enough to help the poor.
BYH to those who love alternative facts to deal with inconvenient truths. The same ones who blame the public health pandemic on “the media” and a “Democrat hoax” likely also believe the Civil War ended in a tie.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.