Bless our hearts. For nearly all of us the presence of the virus has changed our lives completely. Hopefully things will improve soon. In April many of us will celebrate Easter season. The season also remembers a life-changing experience. It’s not the bunny or candy treats. Happy Easter.
BYH Samsung, thanks for putting an off button on my TV. I’m trapped at home due to the coronavirus, been clicking the channel changer for three days. Don’t know what I enjoy less: personal injury lawyer commercials, never-ending weather reports, side effects of pharmaceutical products or Chuck Norris movies.
All this reminds me of when we would line up outside the principal’s office awaiting a polio shot. The longer the wait, the longer the fear had to build. It hurt, but we did a pretty good job against polio.
I’m assuming those who oppose a socialistic government will be mailing back their checks and encouraging their representatives to vote against any industry or small business bailouts.
Maybe the Reflector should suspend the BHY while we deal with CV-19. Maybe now isn’t the time to reinforce conflicting viewpoints.
No BYH lieutenant governor. By opposing the restaurant closure you have truly demonstrated your ignorance and lack of understanding of the coronavirus threat. Thank goodness you aren’t governor.
BYH to those who remain unarmed in these harrowing times. There are people who would gladly commit a home invasion for something of great value. I am not talking about money or jewels, I am talking about a large package of Charmin or Great Northern Extra-Soft.
No November election? Hand over our democracy to a dictator? This is what you want? Unbelievable. We fought a revolution over this. Un-American. No BYH.
Bless your heart to panic-stricken hoarders. Much of what you have hoarded will spoil and be trashed.
Bless your heart to the train that has resumed blocking the Evans Street crossing near 14th Street at rush hour, noon and at other times. The highly touted new switching yard of a couple of years back was supposed to minimize such disruptions. Do we need yet another new switching yard?
BYH to all the people who sit parked in front of the gas pump for extended periods of time with no regard for anyone else needing to purchase gas. Who is raising these people?
BYH to the annoying and constant robocalls. If it is a state of emergency and we have to remain in our homes, then we need to be free of the constant disruption of these horrible calls. Please band together and demand the government stop them now!
