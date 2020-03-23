Bless the heart of the politicians that have turned the coronavirus into a partisan issue. Grow up Dan Forest, you do realize people are hurting right now don’t you?
BYH ECU. After shutting down and sending everyone home to shelter in place, why would you ask students, who have been traveling all over, to return this Thursday to bring the virus into Pitt County? What sense does that make? Can’t they pick up their stuff later when the threat is over? Seems like no one is thinking sensibly in student affairs.
From the grassroots up, let’s encourage North Carolina chains like Harris Teeter and Food Lion to impose reasonable per-customer restrictions on certain necessities. (They know which commodities need to be limited.) I was told by a Food Lion store manager that he’s hearing nothing like that coming from above his level and that he’s been reprimanded for trying it in his own store. Bless our hearts, we aren’t self-regulating well, and it isn’t all about just ourselves.
BYH, N.C. General Assembly. You could meet and pass legislation offering some relief. I guess you are too busy second guessing Gov. Cooper.
Bless your hearts to the bleeding heart left wing news media. We are in a national emergency, but you folks cannot stifle your sniping and pot shots at Trump and the Republicans
BYH to the Daily Reflector. Please print a headline on the front page that says: You will not be given a test for Corona unless: 1. You have traveled to an area affected by the virus. 2. You have been exposed to a person confirmed with the virus. 3. You have symptoms (after being tested for flu and strep.) Others are not being tested because you are a hypochondriac or paranoid.
BYH to the writer who stated we did not run out of toilet paper under Obama’s administration. No, he just pardoned 212 criminals in his eight years of office. The government debt increased in 2009 from 7.5 trillion to 14. 1 trillion in 2016; 2,500 American soldiers died in Afghanistan and Iraq with 1,261 amputees. No we didn’t run out of toilet paper but we were in deep dodo. BYH for knowing what is important.
Bless your heart to North Carolina’s university system for closing down to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Do you have plans for refunding the fees paid for room and board? Since dorms and cafeteria services were not used, it seems that half of this semesters fees should be returned.
BYH, I’m so glad we have a Space Force instead of a pandemic response team.
God bless America! Finally we know: Fox News is the hoax!
