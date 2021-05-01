BYH, if anyone approaches me while I am choosing to still wear a mask outside, and if you tell me it makes you feel exposed and uncomfortable ... Beware, I believe in the 2nd Amendment.
BYH to the recent BYH regarding the over-policing of ALE downtown. It’s the blind leading the blind as the current city manager and chief of police have zero experience in managing a college town of this size and magnitude. Leadership and management are a result of previous experience that enables those to tackle problems they faced in previous roles. Both have no college town experience.
No BYH to Pitt County Arts Council, seemingly intent on festering racism among our citizens. Pray tell, what is unifying about forming a "Black Creatives" group? Thought we had moved past segregation. This is not a good thing for our county, so please rethink your mission in promoting the arts. Doubt this submission will be published, though it is true.
BMH, I know I am wasting my time but I would like to see the video that will probably display the drugs being sold to our children in Elizabeth City.
Bless this country's heart. It is amazing that this country's leaders would raid a great patriot's home. Methinks they are trying to get the heat off Kerry.
BYH folks, who believes Biden is going to take away your hamburger. I suspect you also believe a man did not walk on the moon either! And No. 45 doesn't lie and use people for money to support him personally.
BYH Tucker Carlson. It shows you have abandonment issues (your mom). Your $30 million net worth from Swanson Foods does not give you entitlement to promote lies. You graduated with a BS in bullying.
Now that we have a Democrat as president and a Congress ruled by Democrats, why don't we have free universal health care for all? This is the perfect opportunity for President Biden and Speaker Pelosi to institute universal health care. Imagine if all of us could eliminate health care payments? What a wonderful world. Be brave, President Biden. Be brave, Speaker Pelosi. Give us free health care now!
What's with the robocalls claiming to be from PBA and Wounded Veterans starting their spiel with "Is Muhammad there?" Is this a racist dog whistle?
Bless your heart, there is always, always always something to be thankful for.
George Floyd's death is truly tragic. Justice was served. Do any unarmed white people get killed by police?
No BYH to Republican disinformation. They don't have actual information, everything is geared to misinform so they can get you to repeat what they want you to think. Goebbels would be so proud.
The insurrectionists that stormed our Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop the certification of the peaceful transition of power are no less than domestic terrorists, and the hypocrites who support them would think differently if they were holding ISIS flags rather than Confederate and Trump flags. If they had succeeded, we would have a dictatorship now. Now do you understand the phrase "Enemies, foreign and domestic" in the oath of office?
BOH to the sad state of the GOP. Where once there were thoughtful, rational conservatives, it is now the party of angry right-wing lunatics who spew bizarre and unsubstantiated conspiracy theories. I don't love everything the Democrats are promoting but there are no viable alternatives for this Independent with today's GOP.
No BYH to Republicans, who have introduced 81 anti-protest laws across the country — the ones encouraging vehicles to be used to ram crowds of protesters are the most bizarre and insidious. Let's not even talk about their voter suppression laws, they know they are bereft of principles, good faith and workable ideas, so their only option remains to cheat the citizens out of the concept of one man (and woman), one vote.
Joe Biden only promised 1 million vaccines by May because Trump already had that in place for him. Joe doesn't even remember getting his vaccine not alone being responsible for getting that done. Bless our hearts.
BYH, there are 34 Senate seats up for grabs in 2022, 20 of them are Republican seats. We must make them suffer the consequences of aiding and abetting a criminal.
Ha! Ha! Ha! You must be a “Trumper” if you still believe President Biden’s administration is inferior to “old Mar-A-Lardo’s!" No comparison my friend! President Biden has returned dignity, competence, respect and integrity to this great nation. If you were present for the Jan. 6 insurrection you’d better keep deleting your FB posts, etc. But you know the FBI and others can still find them! And they’re still looking! Good luck! Enjoy your Kool Aid!
BYH, who knows why we were taught to fear witches and not those who burned them alive?
I saw a lynch mob who tried and found guilty a police officer in the Floyd death case. The lynch mob was made up of BLM mobs, politicians with their own agendas, and a so-called president with a secret agenda in his own mind. What a fair court case? How could a not guilty verdict been reached! There was no way for a fair verdict to be reached. What has our country come to.
BYH: To our Gideon missionaries who met in Asheville for a convention. You hand out Bibles to save souls, but you do not wear a mask to save lives. No one at your meeting had a mask on, nor did they keep their distance apart. Practice what you preach. You are a COVID-19 spreader as you return to your own neighborhoods.
BYH former Vice President Biden. You want to take away my right to defend myself, take away the police to protect me, take away my hard-earned money, take away my free speech and all in all, my freedom. Why don't you get a real job and leave me and my stuff alone?
BYH, don't shine so that others can see, shine so that through you others can see.
I have been locked down for so long I do not want to leave the house other than grocery shopping. I have learned to cook and have gotten quite good at it. Drinking on your own while watching "Combat" reruns is entertaining and relaxing. No worry about a DUI or photo ID. I have a happy home life as my wife and I never speak to each other. Stay home and be happy.
