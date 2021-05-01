Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... Extremely dry air with minimum relative humidity values around 15 to 25 percent will combine with strong winds this morning, and exceptionally dry fine ground fuels to result in an increased risk of fire ignition and spread across eastern North Carolina today. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.