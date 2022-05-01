Democrats: President Biden can do nothing about gas prices. Also Democrats: Thank you President Biden for lowering gas prices by releasing oil reserves. After coming down a little, it’s gone way back up. BOH
BYH, there is no law the government will not kill you to enforce.
Hey Ted Budd, it is hard to support anyone that we don't know what you stand for. I guess you will stay in the basement until the election is over
Bless our heart, what Elon Musk is doing is what plutocrats have been doing: using money to buy power and power to protect their money, taking control of media to rig the discourse and hedge against resentment, and branding themselves the solution to the problem that they are.
BYH to all our local GOP candidates for political office. If you can publicly reject Trumpism and the "Big Lie" you might sway this voter, once a registered Republican, now unaffiliated. Nutcase candidates like Ted Budd and Sandy Smith can forget it, though. Those two belong in the lockdown hall at Cherry Hospital.
BYH, as paradoxical as it may seem, defending tolerance requires to not tolerate the intolerant.
Trump's level of depravity is coming out text by text. If you are an American, you better wake up before it's too late. We did it 2020, we need to do it again in 2022. Vote!
Thank you to the Farmville Chamber and downtown group that is finally paying attention to fixing our broken sidewalks. Please keep it up but don't forget the rest of the town. Hundreds of wheelchair ramps are still needed and have been for generations.
BYH to mayoral candidate, Liz Liles. Connelly did not push for more student housing. He won't even build market-rate housing on the Imperial Site because he thinks it could lead to students occupying them instead of professionals with incomes. Liz's One Greenville plan is like a Mickey Mouse cartoon. Look at the economic development section if you like talking about jobs, but not creating them. She's an amateur with a steep learning curve.
Bless Your Heart NCDOT. People get hit and killed on our roads and still nothing gets done. Every day I drive past too many memorials on Memorial Drive and they remind me of your failure to paint crosswalks here and along Evans and many other places. Maybe if the paint is too expensive, ask the victims' families if you can just paint safety features with their deceased members' blood. It would be the same.
BYH. Google "images of Republican elephant logo." Why are there three pentacles on it? When they are upside down (or inverted) they are known as pentagrams, which down through the centuries have satanic significance. Google "pentagram satanism" and determine for yourself why Republicans have adopted pentagrams in their logo. Things make a little more sense now. All hail mammon incarnate!
Listening to the public comment period of the Greenville City Council made me ashamed to live here. How can the city not support a LEO who was injured in the line of duty due to no fault of her own? How can the city leaders brag about being accessible when public works admits hundreds of sidewalks, crosswalks, and bus stops have been in violation of federal civil rights laws for over thirty years still? BTHs.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.