BYH to those who quote the Ten Commandments, especially No. Four, “Remember the Sabbath Day, to keep it holy,” but never mention that when that was written, the Sabbath was sundown on Friday to dusk on Saturday. For literalists, they sure are stretchy and arbitrary on the meanings of things.
BYH, don’t let the fear of what could happen make nothing happen.
Bless my heart, it feels like I’m in season five of my life, and the writers are now just making up stuff to keep it interesting.
Bless your hearts, Farmville and Grifton. You each need a new theme for your festivals. The dogwoods have vanished (Farmville) and the shad are kaput (Grifton). Maybe, just call it the Spring Hoedown or Carnival?
To the not-so-smart person or persons that decided to strip Spring Forest Road in Greenville and leave it that way for weeks waiting to be paved while becoming a dusty, dirty then muddy mess — not a bright idea! Bless my husband’s heart for working hard to provide nice vehicles for us, only to have them look a mess daily and need an alignment after this!
BYH. There should be no need for abortion to exist in these times when there are so many methods of birth control in the world. I remember when you had a baby out of wedlock you were considered a loose woman. The man had no stigma attached to him like the woman. Today abortion can be prevented by using birth control if you can’t control your body.
Bless my heart, I know I am human for now but I reject and rebuke human stewardship of this planet. God gave us a paradise and we put up parking lots and smokestacks and nuclear power plants. Maybe it’s time for another worldwide flood. Humans are like the parasite that kills its host. We know better than what we are doing to our Mother Earth.
If Chapel Hill and Raleigh can reduce their maximum posted speed limit to a more survivable 25 mph to save lives, why can’t Greenville? Let’s slow down these metallic motorized monstrosities prowling our street and keep our citizens living!
Hey Kamala, what are you doing with your VP salary? You certainly aren’t earning it.
People who are innocent don’t refuse to comply with subpoenas or to hand over written or recorded evidence. Only the guilty have something to hide.
BYH. The administration’s Ministry of Truth will tell us what is disinformation (anything Republican or conservative). George Meany is concerned.
There are barriers being put up around the Supreme Court to protect it from the public. It’s the public that needs to be protected from the Supreme Court.
BYH. If the Supreme Court bans abortion then it should also ban Viagra.
