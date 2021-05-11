Bless your heart to the person or persons who are responsible for the old vacant Sears building. It is an eyesore for this part of town. There is no upkeep for the grounds or the building. Who is responsible? Thank you.
BYH to the passing cyclist at Five Points on Sunday who stopped to help a possible drug overdosed driver. Your quick thinking and command of the situation saved a life, all because you were willing to get off your bicycle and help. You’re an unsung hero of our community!
Looks like we will get out of lockdown and move right into a gas shortage. And a shortage of chicken wings? Whoever dreamed that one up. If they start processing more chickens for the wings will that drive down the price of chicken livers? So we need to go short on chicken livers. Or is it long on chicken livers?
Bless your heart town of Ayden. The litter in some of our ditches is out of control and that certainly doesn’t help the never-ending drainage issues. Now, you are allowing more apartments, as if the apartments that already exist don’t bring enough unwanted activity. Hard-working, tax-paying citizens who take care of their property and care about the town will disappear, but enjoy your new tenants.
Bless his heart, if Wile E. Coyote had enough money to buy all that ACME stuff, why didn’t he just buy dinner?
Congratulations to all the ECU graduates receiving baccalaureate, master and professional degrees! Bless you ECU for also including the 2020 graduates as well as 2021! Go forward with pride as a Pirate!
I see the restauranteurs complaining that they cannot pay a decent wage or else their business will suffer. Of course, this is said from their beach house or from their Lexus SUV. Don’t see too many restaurant owners in the soup line.
DR, are you just testing us to see if we really read it? Headline “Umbella market returns” on front page — you left out the “r.” Caption under that creates an alternate reality to make us think you can take a pic from the future (August 2021). And then B6 of Friday’s paper has a picture with the caption, “People wearing face masks ... walk beneath ... cherry trees.” Were the face masks see through?
No test. Just errors. “Umbrella” was missing an “r” on May 5, and the caption below should have said August 2020. The people on B6 were wearing masks, though below their noses. One was blue, the other was green.
BYH to the staff at ECU Physicians on Fire Tower Road. This office is run so efficiently and staff are great at their jobs. Kudos especially to Tiffany for the time and attention she gives to her patients.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.