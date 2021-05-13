BYH, be teachable. You’re not always right
BYH on the issue of gun control. I offer a plan both sides of the issue should endorse. I call my idea the Carl T. Rowan Gun Control Act. The late Mr. Rowan was a tireless advocate of gun confiscation for us hoi polloi even after he was charged with shooting an unarmed alleged intruder with an unregistered handgun. Let’s ban them for everyone except for those who want one.
The school board voted to give bonuses to employees who were active workers as of May 1. What about the workers who worked the school year starting in August 2020 but retired before May 1? They worked hard for that same school year too. So because they retired after giving their years of service before this vote they don’t qualify but someone they just hired before May 1 does? Where is the loyalty?
We as Americans need to get back to the old Presbyterian way of suffering in silence. Social media provides people with an outlet to discuss their problems. Best thing to do is keep your problems to yourself. Why bother others with your moanin’ & groanin’? Time to man up. The only outlet you need is the Bless Your Heart column. Submit your problems and concerns. The BYH editor is your best friend. Just believe!
The reason the birth rate has fallen is due to the lockdown. Husbands and wives have been forced together and have discovered how little they like each other. The lockdown has forced the husband to one corner and the wife to the other. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. So once the husband and wife go back to work maybe they will learn some tolerance. Love knows no bounds except in lockdown.
If the labor shortage closes down the fast-food restaurants I’m thinking health care costs in the U.S. will drop by 50%. Eating all that fried chicken can’t be good for you. And then think of those chickens full of steroids and growth hormones. I’m not too sure they are chickens in the first place. Losing a little fast-food weight might help quite a few of us. Your doctor will be pleased.
BYH Republican party. Today you reached a new low. By removing Liz Cheney from leadership because she has the audacity to speak the truth about the 2020 election you have shown that you have no beliefs or values other than the worship of a man who cares nothing about you or the party. Cheney’s voting record is far more conservative than her replacement and she cares far more about our country.
Bless our hearts. While Joe is in the basement, our country is being overrun by illegal immigrants and our fuel supply is threatened.
