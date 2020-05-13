What do people do when they don’t have toilet paper? Back in the day they had Sears catalogs.
Bless her heart: Noting that the virus is killing considerably more men than women, one TV commentator declared, “At least there’s something to rejoice over.”
BYH to those bashing the governor for his three phases. If I remember correctly, this is the plan that was written by the White House.
Bless your heart — bringing Greenville and Pitt County together one insult at a time!
East Carolina football has a desire to be in league with Alabama football. I have a desire to golf like Tiger Woods or be as handsome as our mayor. Don’t see any of this happening. Facing reality is a virtue and virtue is its own reward. Allowing the athletic department to run the school can have a downside if we are not careful.
No BYH to the guy currently occupying the oval office, who tweeted 126 times on Sunday, it’s not like he has anything else that needs his attention. That is truly insane.
BYH, wearing a mask under your nose isn’t doing anyone any good.
Why is “You Must Wear a Mask To Enter” infringing on your constitutional rights more than “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service”? BYH selfish whiners.
BYH, Brian Bailey. Do you not like Baltimore? I noticed that more than one of your picks of the day from decades past had them losing in spectacular fashion. Go Orioles!
BYH parents. Letting your kids roam around unsupervised in packs day after day is not social distancing. Not a mask in sight either. If one of them gets COVID-19, they will spread it to all of you. Do you really trust elementary aged kids with your life?
Too scared to go to a salon. Guess I’m growing my hair out until there’s a vaccine. BYH if you feel the same way.
I really appreciate the big box store letting us order online and pick up without going in. BYH to the employees who are making it happen. Why aren’t we allowed to give them a tip? They deserve it.
It will be interesting to see how much the City of Greenville raises taxes. What they need to do is cut positions and pay. Why do some public works departments have a superintendent and a manager? Seems like a fluff position you give to some employees.
Bless your heart to the uninformed writer. Pitt County did allow people to work from home.
Bless our hearts, if masks work, then why do we have to stay home?
Come on, biased media! Let’s see Melania Trump on magazine covers. We had to endure Michelle Obama every month for eight years. My gosh, Melania was an international fashion model, Bless your extreme bias hearts.
