Finally agreed to let my wife cut my hair. She asked how I wanted it cut and I said, “A high and tight.” She replied it was too early in the day to start drinking. She is a sweet girl but ...
Let us look to the Good Book for reasons to stay at home. “Thou shalt not kill” comes to mind. How about “Honor thy father and mother” by trying as best you can to not infect them with coronavirus. New Testament gives us “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”.
I have come to the conclusion that you and I are the only COVID-19 non-experts in Pitt County. Or is it non-COVID-19 experts? Either way just about everyone I know has become a virologist or something like that. Me, I’m just keeping my head down and allowing our leaders to lead. Seems they all are doing the best they can when no one knows exactly what is going on. Except maybe those who lost elections.
A new report is out on colleges and the crisis they face in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The article states that colleges must cut their administrative costs in order to survive. Of course the layers of college administrators are preparing a counter to this stating that we need more college administrators to administer the new administrators. Mortal man cannot stand up to a bureaucracy so don’t worry about any cuts there.
Everyone keeps asking me who I blame for the COVID-19 pandemic. I ain’t even yet figured out who to blame for Coach Ruff being gone. Maybe I will blame the College Greeks? Reckon they are behind this too?
As I write this, Pitt County has had 20 new COVID19 cases in the last four days. Tip of the “you can’t make me wear a mask” and “let’s go back to normal” iceberg? Bless our hearts. Time will tell very, very soon.
BYH Greenville: $2 million dollars for a sculpture when there are so many needs in our city. It’s in the flood plain and made of stained glass to boot. Hope it’s insured. If you can get insurance for such a thing.
BYH, Dan Forrest. Your help and mentoring of Ashley Smith got almost 200 to the Reopen NC rally. I can’t wait to see how many come next Tuesday. Good job and BYH Dan.
Bless your hearts Democrats. Looks like you have transitioned from “we are in this together” to “How can we blame the Republicans.” If there is a more sanctimonious, righteous, hypocritical group around I would like to know who they are.
Bless our hearts. The government makes us wear clothes in public, which surely must be an infringement of our Constitutional rights. But don’t let this get out. I couldn’t bear to see naked armed people protesting at the Capitol without face masks.
