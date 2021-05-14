BYH, I know a guy who is addicted to brake fluid. He says he can stop any time.
BYH to the media for stirring up another panic. All will be calm when gas prices reach $4 a gallon.
Bye-bye, Liz. You are fired. Heh heh.
Bless you, Liz Cheney, from the bottom of my heart! Thank you for standing up for honesty and truth. History has shown that people with integrity and courage need to speak out when they see injustice, evil and corruption. Bravo to you but not to your fellow Republicans who lack the backbone and conviction that you so obviously possess.
Let’s see some real leadership from our state Attorney General Josh Stein to prosecute the gas stations for price gouging. Or from Gov. Roy Cooper to speak on this issue during his weekly TV press conference? I encourage everyone to push this issue. We need real leaders who will stand up and speak out.
BYH to former President Trump. If only he could have pretended and acted like a “normal person” he would have won in a landslide. Sadly, it was not in him. There is little or no doubt that he is his own worst enemy.
BMH, I don’t mind paying taxes when the poor can’t. What upsets me is paying taxes when the rich won’t.
BYH to all the sleepless Greenville citizens out there suffering through the inescapable continued, obnoxious, probably illegal loud exhaust noise from vehicles all over town. Perhaps the mayor and city council members live in neighborhoods exclusive enough to be saved from the noise. But don’t you eat outside at restaurants. Get this handled and not just for a day or two. Please.
No BYH to Biden supporters. He is the reason for the gas shortage. Democrats, please leave the gas for us Republicans or maybe you can talk him into reopening the gas line he closed. Thanks.
Sure hope the county commissioners remember those Pitt County Public Health employees who kept everyone safe this past year, because if other employees are getting bonuses across the state it sure looks like you would too!
BYH to the drivers of the Carolina Squat trucks. Your modifications to be cool leave us all cold. Your lights no longer work and your bumpers are useless. Your need to be cool and powerful makes the roadways dangerous for everyone. Do us all a favor and leave your toy trucks quietly parked at home.
Looks like the Israelis and the Palestinians are at it again. President Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for bringing peace to the Middle East and now they are bombing each other again. How quickly we forget.
BYH, I’d rather adjust to your absence than be frustrated by your presence.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.