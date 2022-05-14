With Father’s Day coming up, I just wanted to say BYH to the daddies who pay college tuition. If you paid a chunk of your net worth to have a college teach your kid how to think, you probably got a bargain. If the college taught your kid what to think, well, never mind.
BYH to the owners of dogs who seem to bark all night long in Farmville. Please take them inside and allow the rest of us to sleep for a change.
Bless their junky heart. It is very obvious that a business is being run from the house on the corner of Greenville and Adams boulevards. C’mon code enforcement. Do your job.
Bless your heart to the churches in the area that are seeking musicians but only look to ECU to advertise those positions and only accept ECU graduates. There are extremely well-qualified musicians in this area to fill those positions who went to excellent schools but get looked down on and disqualified because they dared not to have ECU on their resume. Gotta love that diversity and tolerance.
There is absolutely no incentive in this country for prices to ever come down again, and that goes for housing, food and energy. Neither party’s “task forces” will prove even slightly effective when it comes to addressing price gouging and monopolies. When will people wake up to realize that regardless of political persuasion, we are all just frogs in a pot, food for the plutocrats?
BYH. Regarding the comment about “no need for abortion to exist in these times.” Birth control is indeed accessible, not only to females but as well for males. Birth control would also “Stop Hunger” (as many billboards read) in our country. Too many children and adults are starving. Therefore, stop the need for abortion, hand out birth control to those who cannot feed themselves or their existing starving children.
BYH to the person who thinks birth control will solve the reproductive rights issue. A 12-year-old who is impregnated by her own father most likely won’t be on birth control. A rape victim may not be either. Please acknowledge that are some cases where abortion is necessary and it is up to the woman and her doctor to decide that, not the government.
Another downtown apartment complex and hotel? Maybe instead of spacing the bars out every 100 feet, Greenville should space out the hotels and luxury student apartments to every 100 feet, BTHs
With gas prices climbing quickly, why don’t we reduce the number of school buses running nearly empty every day and have more students walk to school? The exercise would do them and their staff a world of good and save our tax dollars, too.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.