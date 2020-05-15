Bless your heart to Dr. William Mitchell Jr. and Selvia Chapel FWB Church on Watauga Avenue for working so hard to provide food to the west Greenville area. #itsablessingtobeablessing
BYH to Gov. Roy Cooper. Generally speaking, I don’t care much for Democrats. They have a tendency to be up to no good. However, to give credit where credit is due, Cooper has done an outstanding job handling the COVID-19 outbreak for the state of North Carolina.
BYH to the person who was complaining about the people racing around on our streets. I have good news for you! The new State Highway Patrol headquarters is nearing completion on 264 Bypass. That means a lot more troopers on our streets. The red light cameras work, by the way. We used to have a collision every week at either Fire Tower and Charles or Fire Tower and Arlington. Now none. We need more of them.
BYH remember click it or ticket? Morons hated seat belts but it has saved lives. Maybe we need “mask it or casket” for the same reason?
We have to stay at home because while masks may help, they aren’t perfect. Even N95s let through 5 percent of 0.3 micron test particles. Lesser masks, let through more. And, bless our hearts, my informal survey says half of people can’t be bothered to cover their faces with anything. Hope that answers your question.
Bless your heart Pitt County Schools. We all understand that this online learning is new to the students, as well as the teachers. Some students have put forth great effort, even with the novel learning process. Others, however, have done very little, or minimal work. We are truly hoping and watchful that those students don’t unfairly receive credit that they do not deserve. Let’s make sure they deserve the grades they receive.
Give me a break from the wave of hero worship by the media. I respect, admire and appreciate the work of health care workers, first responders, firemen and police. You do a great job. In reality, a few of you are actually heroes. Unfortunately, while most of you are glowing in the praises and honors from the media, the real heroes among you are doing their job without fanfare and hoopla.
BMH! Excuse me, but “A $10 education and technology fee ... was canceled” for ECU students? It is a flippin’ college, isn’t it? What’s tuition paying for?
BYH to the reader who wants more glossy press coverage for Melania T just as Michelle O once got. Good idea: Start with a retrospective and publish Melania’s nude photos or the ones she did while working illegally as an immigrant.
