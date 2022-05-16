With gas prices rising faster than our salaries, isn't it time that our local leaders do all that they can to reduce our dependence on Putin's fueling around with international inflation? With all of this pandemic recovery money we are awash in, why not invest in an infrastructure that promotes health, the environment, safety, and reduces our bleeding at the pumps? Real towns and cities have sidewalks and bike lanes-where are ours?
BMH. Gas prices. They are high. To those complaining, do something. Get a car that gets good mileage. If you bought an F250 or bigger to drag around town shut up and live with your poor decision. The market has spoken: 12 mpg is for the rich.
Unfortunately, America is mostly about individualism and wealth accumulation. We cannot think beyond ourselves long enough to see the common good or consider the ramifications of our actions. Far too many view America as "me and people like me" and the rest as undeserving "others." Even the so-called Christians view everything through the same distorted lens, despite the teachings of Jesus they claim to follow.
BYH voters. When you go to the polls, think about what the U.S. will look like if the GOP gains a majority of house and senate seats. The federal government will begin to look like the prime examples of GOP control: Texas and Florida, to name the two most extreme examples. If the GOP doesn’t like something, they ban it. They may even ban you.
Bless their heart. Every Republican responsible for letting the assault weapons ban lapse has the blood on their hands of every victim of mass shootings from assault weapons since that day, and their voters are accomplices, or at least complicit.
BYH, pro-life would be 20 Sandy Hook students starting high school.
For every abortion, there needs to be a corresponding vasectomy!
It’s amazing to see all of these Republican candidates throwing their lots in with a disgraced former president who is responsible for an insurrection against our democracy. Are they that hungry for power and is their judgment that poor?
BYH to the delusional Democrat who thinks the gas prices are not sleepy Joe's problem. He canceled the XL pipeline on day one and then paused the leases on all federal land. Banned drilling on the North Slope (which is miles and miles of mosquito and black fly-infested tundra). We have a pipeline to North Alaska built in the 80s. His answer to the shortage of crude is begging dictators and oil sheiks to pump more.
BYH to the Biden Administration. I guess I should have known that it was just a matter of time before they created "The Ministry of Truth." If you have never read George Orwell's "1984" now is the time.
To those clutching their pearls over the left protesting for choice: How many docs did the right murder? How many bombs were planted at clinics? How many death threats? Please. BYH
BYH to Ben Franklin, who admonished us that what the Founders worked so hard to hand to us is "a republic, if you can keep it." How could they foresee the modern-day Republicans who are trying to dismantle it? But what can you expect, people still voting for Republicans just shows that we are still in a deep sleep. The coup is almost complete, the main part was capturing the Supreme Court.
Dear MAGA party, surfing the web is not "doing your own research." It's surfing the web. How do you not know that? BMH
If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, abortion in North Carolin will be available to only those with means and a relationship with a personal health care provider willing to provide the procedure, as has been and will always be the case.
Maybe all boys should have vasectomies at age 16 and get the procedures reversed when they are ready and committed to having a family. Take some of the responsibility and detriment away from women and girls.
Putin claims he invaded Ukraine to rid the country of Nazis. Trump claims he won an election which he clearly did not. Why do autocratic leaders lie so easily?
Bless our hearts, it might not be planned policy, but shooting children and observing a moment of silence is tolerated as an alternative to abortion. Misgivings about this policy are fake news and a threat to the right to bear arms.
