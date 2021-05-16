Bless your heart, Representative Clyde, can we normal tourists get in your office and prop our feet on your desk? Thankee kindly.
BYH to John Hood and his syndicated rag. Your opinion pieces read like pseudo-intellectual conservative hackism. You’re just an older Charlie Kirk with a print platform, an intellectually lazy child who borrows Legos from mismatched sets to build absurd, abstract monstrosities and call them art. If you wanna peddle lies and faulty logic why not become a preacher? They get more love than pundits.
Just wondering, PCS, are you teaching CRT? I hope not, BYH.
Bless our hearts, We’ve just found out we can’t trust the CDC! Of course, I’ve known that since the first season of “the Walking Dead.”
Bless your heart, Pitt County. While the number of COVID cases are steadily declining in most counties, the number of cases here continues to rise, giving the county the dubious distinction of being among the ones with the highest number of cases in the state. Hummm?
Bless your heart to the neighbor who, while walking a dog on Queen Anne’s Road, deposited a bag of dog poop on my lawn near the street by the electric transformer. This lout’s crude, tasteless and unneighborly act causes me to reassess the Golden Rule. Please let me know who you are and where you live. I would like to reciprocate by placing some of my dog’s poop from my lawn onto yours.
BYH! Glad to finally see ECU softball finally get some coverage. ECU has fine sports programs besides football and baseball.
BYH ECU students and staff. You would think ECU parking and transportation would want the campus to be safe. But they would rather you pull into a parking spot when statistics show it is safer to back in.
BYH, the way y’all are acting about gas is the reason they won’t tell us anything about aliens.
BYH to the community naysayers of Farmville’s new library. You were against it but still came out to celebrate as it was dedicated. The rest of us were supportive all the way through.
BYH Greenville. After visiting most of the states and eight countries, I find Greenville, my hometown, perhaps the noisiest and most litter-infested of all.
Concerning recyclable items: newspapers, office paper and cardboard are listed under paper as recyclable. Magazines are not listed under items to be kept out. I’m going with paper, um, magazines are paper.
As we grow into a fully socialist country we must expect shortages from time to time. Even though the shortages are annoying in the end the socialist dream will make us all equal and set us free. Forward with the revolution.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.