BYH if you’re getting impatient about returning toward some semblance of normal. The keys to normal are widespread testing, followed by contact tracing and isolating those affected. During World War II Ford produced a B-24 bomber every 63 minutes, but this White House has steadfastly refused to adopt testing as a national strategy.
Speaking of the “boogaloo movement,” I am somewhat surprised that they read Mao’s Little Red Book. More specifically, I am talking about Mao-Ze-Dong saying that “Power comes from the barrel of a gun.”
BYH Winterville Recreation Park. This place has become a teen hangout during the stay-at-home period. No social distancing in place when there are horizontal mambos going on in the dugouts. Step it up WPD. Keep our park clean and wholesome!
I am begging church-going people to be patient. Bringing a lawsuit against the governor to allow you to congregate too soon isn’t in your best interests. One infected person in your sanctuary could cause the sickness and possibly death of many. Protect the elderly and infirm. Isn’t that what Jesus would do? BYH.
Bless my heart. Every time I drive past the Greenville Town Common and see the old, reconstructed bridge and the new monument, I see them for what they truly are: prime examples of wasteful government spending. Neither of these have, in any way, helped the citizens of Greenville or Pitt County.
BYH Raleigh protesters. Maybe your next rally will draw more people than the number that have already died of COVID-19 in North Carolina.
Bless the heart of scam victims. If you get a call that you failed to comply with a jury summons and you will be jailed unless you pay a “totally refundable” bond, don’t do it. It is a scam. An ECU staff member and a holder of a doctorate are both victims of this scam.
Bless your heart to the construction Heroes of our community, they provide shelter and keep us safe from the elements. Also a bless your heart to the Heroes working on farms, they keep us fed. A special thanks to the Hero trees. They give us the air we breathe. I forgot to mention the Heroes working in automotive repair. And last, but not least, since there are no political or media heroes, a special salute.
BYH Richard Burr. Are you trying to go incognito by growing a beard? I’m sure UNC would prefer you not wear a mask made of their branded fabric at this time.
I looked up the definition of “lazy rascal” the other day. It said a “man using a red golf cart to walk his dog. Then doesn’t even pick up the mess.” Then I saw my neighbor’s picture in the margin. Bless his lazy heart.
