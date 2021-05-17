BYH Greenville City Council for continuing virtual meetings! Why, as there are not that many of you and you can distance and wear a mask, thus not constantly delay votes? (Hopefully, you are all vaccinated so that, too. This would be a reason to hold in-person meetings). Please vote against the change request by the Jolly Roger developers and go with the Planning and Zoning Commission who voted no!
Now that we are coming out of the COVID era I think it is time for the City Council to address the issue of beautiful women marrying ugly men. Shouldn't the City Council be given the right to issue marriage licenses? These beauty and the beast marriages rarely end nicely. His money will run out but not his looks as his looks will sadly linger forever and a day. Stand tall, City Council, and act!
BYH, PMS jokes aren't funny. Period.
Bless your hearts. Y'all miss me yet? DJT.
Much has been said about former President Trump and his close relationship with Russia. Now it is said they are the reason for the gas pipeline to be shut down. This makes some folks wonder if Russia is doing Trump a big favor to make the current president look weak or bad ... more food for thought and maybe another conspiracy theory. They come in all shapes and sizes, lol.
BYH to all that cry "fake news," please explain to me why you believed the news in 2016 when Donald Trump won but not in 2020 when he lost? It's the same news source!
BTH. "Republican Stew:" Chicken and lemmings in an oil gravy!
BYH, your job as a woman is to observe when your man is happy and immediately put a stop to that nonsense.
BMH. Can someone please tell me why people are following "Cult" Trump? Because that's what it is, a cult. Sure makes me question my Christian views when churches are following as well. What is this world coming to?
Just as a reminder, Obama got a Nobel Peace Prize before he ever did anything. "The winner is selected by the Nobel Committee from nominations submitted by committee members and others. Nominations for the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize closed just 11 days after Obama took office." Wikipedia. Nine days in office BHH.
BYH to those GOP leaders and followers who seemed to have stood in the stomach line when God was handing out spines.
Bless our hearts when Donald Trump was in office we didn't have any problem with the Middle East. What's the problem now? Joe.
BHY to the reader who blames President Biden for the gas shortage, claiming that "he closed" the gas line. In a digital world, our critical infrastructure is vulnerable to cyber sabotage by overseas bad actors or domestic terrorists. The president has taken action to ease the shortage by temporarily easing transport and shipping regulations. What part of a Russian cyberattack challenges your credibility? How do you find the idea of Biden undermining our transportation system plausible?
