To the person who posted about recycling magazines. Yes, magazines are paper, but the paper is made differently than newspaper and office paper and requires a different process to recycle. Let’s put magazines in the green bin until we have a taker for them. It will cost us if you put them in the blue bin.
BYH neighbors. Thanks for posting you will not get vaccinated, you will continue to go maskless and you will lie if asked about being vaccinated. Great moral values to pass along to your kids, and you may be passing COVID around also.
BMH, I wondered why the baseball was getting bigger, then it hit me.
The rising price of red meat at the grocery store means that global warming will be defeated. Not too many folks can afford those prices. We have switched over to chicken and pork until those prices skyrocket as well. Raising prices is one way to control what folks eat. And it is one way to get us all on the vegetarian diet, help us lose weight and lower health care costs.
Can someone who owns goats please lend them to the City of Greenville to use on 14th Street down to Red Banks Road? Weeds and grass are higher than the bus I am driving
BYH drivers of overly loud mufflers that disrupt the lives of everyone around them! If you are worried you won’t be noticed in life, well be assured you are noticed for your fragile egos needing attention, even in this obnoxious way. Hearing doctors should be getting good business here in Greenville! Greenville city council, please do something permanently to correct this!
Why are so many people concerned that I choose to wear a mask? What business is it of theirs? Don’t I have the “right to choose?” Some people have rings through their nose, some have big holes in their ears, others have green hair. So I wear a mask. Isn’t it time to live and let live? Allow me to wear my mask in peace.
BYH to the utter stupidity of the writer who claimed President Biden “closed” the gas line. What disinformation do you listen to every day? The proof of ransomware attacks is clear. This pipeline is not run by the government.
No BYH to the folks who caused the fuel shortage. We all ran out of gas because you panicked.
On Thursday, I met a guardian angel in your community. I was traveling to Emerald Isle from New Jersey pulling a 40-foot trailer and was unable to find diesel fuel. I pulled over and was pondering my next move when a gentleman stopped in his blue Ford 150 pickup truck and inquired about my plight. He spent two hours helping me and accepted no compensation other than a hug.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.