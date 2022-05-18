Wow, economic development is off the charts: another gas station. What are they all going to do in another decade or so when we are all driving electric cars?
The first five stories on tonight’s local newscast involved shootings and gun deaths. Several different solutions were suggested to deal with this horrible and pervasive problem, but not a single one addressed the root cause of gun violence and death: the guns. As long as we remain awash with easily obtainable weapons we will continue to suffer the effects of our neglect.
A reverse BYH to the Republican for parroting the idiotic talking points about Biden canceling the XL Pipeline causing gas prices to rise when only 8 percent of it has been completed. And never mind going through native lands against treaties, carrying toxic sludge, whose main line already leaked 12 times.
A sincere and heartfelt BYH to Martha Smith at the Winterville SECU branch. She took a real problem from another financial institution and spent much time clearing up this problem. She didn’t have to do this, but because of her care and concern for her customers she went far above and beyond her normal duties for a customer. She is an outstanding representative of the great service SECU renders
BYH Democrats! You bash Trump, Florida and Texas. From what I see going on I would rather have Trump back in office! This dumpster fire of an administration has got to go. If you don’t think there is a problem then you are the problem!
BYH to the Farmville person with the barking dogs. If you live within city limits, there should be an ordinance against this. In Greenville, the time is after 10 p.m. Call the police and give an address. No need to give your personal info.
BYH to the comment about churches dismissing musicians without “ECU” on their resume. My soon-to-be ex-church shows the same snobby attitude toward music, among other things. Elitists like this have such a good opinion of themselves that their way must be the best way. Snobs will be snobs.
BYH to the staff at MacGregor Downs Healthcare and the wonderful event held last Friday. The dove release was very thoughtful and Greenville is blessed to have such a group of health care providers who are part of our community. Nice job and thanks to the mayor for being a part of their celebration.
Bless my heart, my dogs are the reason I wake up every morning. Really freaking early. Every. Single. Morning.
BYH, love needs constant nourishment, but hate feeds on itself.
BYH, if you tell the truth it becomes part of your past. But if you lie, it becomes part of your future.
