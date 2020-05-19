BYH, now that things are starting to loosen up, the pandemic is not over, so just remember to avoid MEN: mouth, eyes and nose. Instead, follow women: Wash your hands often, Obey social distancing, Mask up, Eat well/Exercise regularly and No unnecessary traveling.
BYH Lieutenant Governor Dan, do you truly believe that public health restrictions regarding COVID are a conspiracy against Christianity, or are you just pandering for future political support? Either way it leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
BYH to everyone living or working in a nursing home. The New York Times says 57 percent of all North Carolina COVID-19 deaths were in nursing homes. Roy Cooper deserves blame for the poor policies that cost those people their lives.
Pray tell me when the good people of Pitt County will recognize that COVID-19 is a serious virus. So few wearing masks, social distancing and going about business as usual. I have heard more than one person state that it is all politically driven and not a real threat. How many ignorant people will it take to drive us into an unmitigated number of lost lives. Your loved ones and mine.
BYH to those imploring all to wear masks, if only to protect others. I am a healthy 68-year-old. I want to stay that way, so I will not go into any place of business unless masks are required. If I am wrong and am not as healthy as I think, then my mask will protect others. Yes masks are no fun, especially with glasses, but they are a small inconvenience in comparison.
BYH to freeloaders. I really don’t mind a few. Unfortunately, many are imbued with a high degree of fecundity.
BYH, hand-washing, face covering and observing 6 feet distance are proven measures to slow the spread of the virus. These simple measures do not affect your freedom, your livelihood or the economy. Why not unite in the fight against the virus?
Bless your heart to Democrat politicians. Because of your free-wheel spending, we should not only be worried about the pandemic, we should also be concerned about the “panderingdemic.” Looks like you have found a creative way to buy votes. Not a problem, except you are using my money.
BYH to rude people at Alice F. Keene, please share the sidewalk. There are more people walking besides you.
Bless my heart for going back to work. This is necessary to support the growing culture of free loaders being pandered to by the bleeding heart Democrat liberals.
My hair has grown so long it is hanging over my eyes and my mask is covering the rest of my face. My darling wife says I have never looked so handsome.
