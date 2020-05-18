In the midst of a worldwide pandemic Trump is absorbed in Tweet storms on an Obama conspiracy theory. He has totally lost it. Time to invoke the 25th Amendment.
So Trump has purged yet another inspector general. Well, Mr. Trump, it is vital that the American people have the fullest confidence in their president. That is no longer the case with regard to this president.
Not all Corona is created equal. I love the beer because it is very tasty. I don't care for the virus at all even though it is often quite breathtaking.
Bless your heart. You want to see Melanie n a cover. Go look at GQ. You’ll see see her amoral cover and other Disturbing photos. She’s as amoral as her husband
BYH to the churches/pastors who sued to hold services without regard of public health. Guess they forgot the Bible they supposedly believe: (Matthew 6:5–8) And when you pray, you shall not be like the hypocrites. For they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the corners of the streets, that they may be seen by men. But you, when you pray, go into your room. Hypocrisy at its best. SMH
If we cannot afford to subscribe to the DR could you show mercy and kindness and allow us to read the Bless Your Hearts for free. I don't have much, and not much makes me happy, but reading the BYH column does brighten my day. It makes me realize there are others out there who share my sense of humor. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow the BYH column with this kindness.
BYH to the person claiming Dr. Fauci makes "more money" the longer this pandemic lasts. I wasn't aware that federal jobs had a "pandemic length bonus" or whatever it is you're imagining.
BYH, here is the best bumper sticker I saw today: 'If you still trust Trump, stay 500 feet behind me, I don't trust your judgement'.
BYH, anyone who believes that Trump represents God has a very low opinion of God.
Honestly, updating a medical program with significant changes in the middle of this pandemic? Vidant never ceases to amaze me.
Bless our hearts: It would be nice to know who in the Greenville city government is taking kickbacks from the local oil/gas companies. How else can you explain Greenville's gas prices always being 20-30 cents or more per gallon than any surrounding town?
BOH, just wear the stupid mask folks! I don't like wearing one, it's hot, my glasses fog up, but it's the right thing to do for ourselves and others. It won't be forever!
BYH Nancy Pelosi, you are trying to sneak a lot of things into the stimulus bill that have nothing to do with the COVID-19. You a true lifelong left wing democrat. Do me a favor and wear a matching designer mask that covers your whole face. I'm tired of seeing you on TV. And give us some of your special ice cream to the poor people in your district.
Bless my heart. I can only imagine giving a trillion dollars (that's a million million) of my money to cities like New York, Chicago, L.A., etc., to spend any way they like.
BYH voters. Keep a close eye on the true nature of the Democrats you vote for in the upcoming elections. What you see now is the "spend" side of the Democrats. The "tax" side will follow when they realize they have to pay for what they spent. It's no longer tax and spend. Now it is spend and tax. Hold on to your hats, you only thought you could see what could be taxed.
BTH Greenville Parks and Recreation Department for letting the Little League teams practice. Is Vidant sponsoring a team this year?
BYH. Alice F. Keene is a park outside if you have to cover you face with shirt when I walk by maybe you should stay home or invest in masks ... you look foolish doing that when people pass.
BYH to those wanting a "regional" approach to reopening. Vidant has seen a 26 percent increase in COVID-19 patients this week, the most ever. The number of hospitalizations in this region is going up not down. Before we reopen, let's take a survey of the 67 COVID patients over there.
BYH to our Mayor! Having watched Mayors from all different populations and cities on National television for the past three months, I will have to say Mayor Connelly looks great on TV. He has grown so much over the past few years and I feel Greenville is well represented across the state. Great work Mayor Connelly.
It is amazing how you can still spot the beautiful girls even when they are wearing a mask. I must have X-ray vision or else I am looking for love in all the wrong places.
Will the student loans that are being made today be forgiven? If so I think I want to go back to college. How about car loans? Are they on the list as well?
BYH, confidence isn't thinking you are better than anybody else, confidence is realizing that there is no reason to compare yourself with anybody else.
Last week, I received a package on my back porch. As it would not fit in my mailbox, I took it to the nearest post office. The woman there was extremely rude and disrespectful and told me that that post office was for Winterville and the next time I needed to take it across town to the Greenville post office because they didn’t mail Greenville packages! Wonder who signs her paycheck. Thank you, USPS!
BYH Trump supporters, are we winning now? 87,204 deaths and by June 100,000 deaths. Please stop drinking the kool aid and know we are in a major pandemic.
Hey Republicans, who out of your family are you willing to sacrifice? I mean your leaders keep saying people will have to be sacrificed for the greater good. So who out of your family are you willing to let die just so rich folk can have a better life? You do realize that your leaders don’t care about those of you who are poor, right?
BYH Suddenlink. I've called three times and had to wait for about an hour each time just to change the credit card on my account. And it's still not done. Is Suddenlink providing a service or just trying to make us all crazy?
BYH, Greenville city employees. Saw you gathering and laughing it up in a group in my neighborhood. While I'm glad you all get along, none of you had on a mask. Also, you were about 2 feet apart from each other, not 6 feet. Hope none of you gets coronavirus because you don't seem to be protecting yourself at all.