Bless Your Heart Parkers Chapel Church for your kind note and coupon for a free meal for volunteers at Council on Aging Meals on Wheels crew.
Bless our hearts. If we want to know why some folks seem to be more prone to disease than others, just look at what they put in their grocery carts: high-fat meats, processed meats, high-fat snacks and lard. Few veggies, beans, berries, etc. It's no wonder our immune systems are not so good.
Bless your heart to the North Carolina University system. All non-classroom fees paid by students (rooms, dining, athletics, etc.) should be refunded from March to the end of the semester. Why would you not refund these charges?
Let's open up Greenville and tell the governor to go back to Rocky Mount. This "pandemic" is being used for your political gain and we the people have had enough.
I saw some photos of folks enjoying the now open beaches. And I love the confidence of fat women wearing bikinis. You go girl?
Bless your hearts to the politicians who think they know more about the virus and opening back up than the medical professionals. Politicians are trying to score votes, physicians are trying to save lives.
BYH Commissioner Coulter for promoting herd immunization. How does one immunize when there is no vaccine to immunize with?
No BYH to GUC and the city of Greenville when little Washington, and now Winterville, have reduced their customers utility bills. Why are we now hearing crickets from our City Council, the mayor, and Pitt County Commissioners on this? Hmmm they could start the discussion with GUC and request it, if you really are representing the citizens. SMH
Well Vidant has done it again. I am totally embarrassed to say that I worked for 30 years. Furloughing nurses, laying off hourly workers and sending travel nurses packing. I really hope karma pays them back. No BYH from this writer.
BYH to CNN & MSNBC for not showing the White House briefings in full. Are they afraid the American people will learn truth? All they do is ridicule and trash President Trump! These networks are exactly fake news and enemies of the people because they lie, spin the truth, character assassinate, mock and propagandize. Have your fun. Karma is remarkable!
I know why VP Pence didn’t wear a mask at Mayo Clinic. He was trying to become infected so he could infect Trump. He’s gambling he is lower risk for dying than his obese boss. Voila! Pence is president. Bless his clever heart.
Bless our Hearts it used to be the Fox in charge of the hen house, now it is the COV-IDIOT in charge of the MADHOUSE.
BYH, people say a lot, so I watch what they do.
BYH, you should never ask your staff to do a job that you wouldn't do. You should consider yourself on the same level. If you do that, they will make you shine.
For all the people who believe that online learning is as good as normal public education, I suggest you home school your children. This will save tax dollars and eliminate overcrowding. I assume you believe that learning from social media is a good thing.
Bless the hearts of the shoppers in Food Lion on Red Banks. The aisles are marked one way and they go in the opposite direction. If this is how you operate a basket in a store, I hate to see how you operate a car on the highway.
No Bless Your Heart to the president who admitted to making sarcastic remarks about consuming disinfectant. Why is the president joking about something that has infected one million and killed 50,000 Americans?
BTH of the undecided presidential voter. Candidate A this week suggested consuming disinfectant to treat COVID-19 while Candidate B did not make this endorsement. That should help you decide.
BYH older high risk Trump fans. You’re in between a rock and a hard place. Don’t wear a mask like Trump and his toadie Pence and risk illness and death or wear a mask and look like a left-leaning hippie Democrat. Tsk, tsk.
I’ll never understand why blue collar folks think a real estate tycoon and reality TV figure that was born with a silver spoon in his mouth is on their side. I bet a lot of meat packing employees are rethinking right about now. BYH.
BOH's. I'm tired of hearing about how all of these places are making it safe so you can return to shopping, eating, getting your hair done, etc. The only one that can make you safe, is you!
I see where the ECU athletic director added another $5 million onto the athletic department deficit. So where are we at? I think the $20 million transfer from the doctor group was nixed but then Chancellor Gerlach found some $13 million in some account. Did that $13 million wipe out the previous deficit? And is this $5 million added to the $7 million deficit that was previously reported? Maybe consult the business school?
BYH Commission Coulson. You said the governor isn't getting or isn't sharing the full story. You must have other public health information that has not been shared. As a representative please share this with us. I'm sure people will value your medical opinion.
BYH governor and Pitt County commissioners. COVID-19 is not a political issue, it is not a Democratic or Republican issue. It is time to open Pitt County and the east!
BYH to "conservatives" who say pay attention to what POTUS does and not what he says. In that case why doesn't he shut up for the safety of everyone and our image in the world and start governing more, including reading intelligence briefings instead of playing golf etc. He talks so much because he is incompetent and bored at the job whose publicity he wanted but whose great responsibilities he clearly fails at doing.
Bless your heart Vidant. With all your mismanagement problems, you should at the very least have people pay enough attention to enter data correctly into the computer. I love it when you blame errors on a technical glitch.
BYH, after blowing a $2 trillion hole in our budget on a Republican one party tax scam in which 87 percent went to the top 1 percent, and now throwing around another $4 trillion ostensibly because of this pandemic with much of that going either to those who don't need it or to those gaming the system by forming LLCs in order to claim the money, it is clear we're being ransacked.
BYH, should somebody tell evangelicals that shortly after they voted a godless, lying, lawless womanizing conman into office, a plague showed up?
So Tyson wants everyone to know the food supply chain is breaking and their products will be hard to find. BYH consumers. Sounds like marketing to drive up demand and cause hoarding. It worked for toilet tissue. Well played.
No bless your heart to the CEO of Vidant. You sir, should accept no salary for the balance of the year or resign effective immediately.
BYH to American citizens, we've all been convinced and understand the severity of the coronavirus and COVID-19. With all the death statistics being broadcast, is there a death toll of COVID-19 ONLY deaths, not the numbers with people with other underlying health issues or terminal sicknesses. It seems every death attributed to COVID-19 had other terminal illnesses or severe health issues.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.