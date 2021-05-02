BYH to Gail Nichols, coordinator of technical trades at Pitt Community College! She is patient, efficient and I am so grateful for her help!
Car crashes that occur when a driver has been drinking, is distracted, is busy texting or is speeding are far from being “accidents.” Car crashes are often caused by the neglectful drivers of these machines. Stop calling them accidents, BYH.
Bless your heart to all the people who got out and picked up last weekend. I saw a much cleaner and greener Greenville after you were done. It was especially nice to see all the full DOT Clean Sweep bags on County Home Road on the way to the waste collection site. That stretch gets so messy.
I am an Army Vietnam veteran. I have PTSD. My wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s recently. She sees things that are not there. I can’t live with her any longer. I need advice. Help!
More gun laws are not about public safety. They are about disarming citizens for more control over those citizens.
Bless the heart of the person giving the former President Trump any credit for the vaccine. He was mass vaccination’s biggest enemy. When we needed him most after the election he abandoned us because he lost. He just disappeared
BYH, this town needs more cafeterias. You know, real food. Or a place called the Shrimp Shack.
BYH to Greenville, my home for 45 years, and there’s no place I’d rather live.
BYH, once you understand why pizza is round, packed in a square box, and eaten in triangles, then you will understand women.
BYH to the ECU students on the roads. You don’t need to wait until you are right on my bumper to slow down when I’m at a stoplight. What is it going to take, a couple fender benders and a doubled insurance rate for you to learn?
BYH, I don’t want to watch baseball, I want to exercise without taking a fastball to the head. There are often 10 balls being thrown at one time which makes it difficult to dodge all of them. I walk this way because it’s close to my house and especially since the port-o-potties have been removed. Sounds to me like you could use some exercise yourself.
Bless my heart. Don’t think I will be buying any insurance from a company that has such dumb commercials talking about wet teddy bears. What has that got to do with insurance?
I love, love, love Subaru car commercials. The dogs are getting it done and it would make me want to buy your cars. Bless your hearts.
BYH, now that we have learned how to fly in the air like birds, and learned how to dive in the sea like fish, only one thing remains: to live on Earth like humans.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.