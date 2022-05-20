Bless your heart to local businesses that took big advantage of COVID funds. I am all for helping those that need help but some are way better off than before. New houses, new cars, all the best and all since COVID funding. Guess I need to open a business that I can funnel money through. Must be the American way.
Bless your heart to the DOT. Hey, how do you possibly allow an egress from a large new neighborhood to be placed in the apex of a curve on LT Hardee Road? It’s bad enough that this developer is being allowed to shove as many houses as possible on this road with small quarter-acre lots at best, but then you allow the entrance to be placed in this curve.
Stop beach renourishment. Do not reopen the road down at Hatteras Island. Allow Mother Nature to have her way. Waste of money to keep rebuilding beaches and roads that are too close to the ocean. Who benefits? Rich folks benefit. That’s who. Leave Mother Nature alone and let her do her work.
BYH, give it a rest bike boy! People who live on the edge of town are not going to ride a bike to work. More sidewalks will not cause them to walk there either. Maybe the students who live in town will bike to campus. You did not learn your lesson about the drunks that are charged weekly for driving while intoxicated. A little stripe of paint and some rules will not protect you.
Guns do not kill people, people kill people. Cars do not kill people, people kill people. Knives do not kill people, people kill people. In 2016 in our USA, 102 people died per day in car fatalities. Shall we ban cars? A car is more easily attainable than any weapon, such as a gun or a knife.
BMH. I am officially announcing my preferred pronoun. Henceforth, all shall address me as “Your Supreme Majesty.” Any person failing to address me in the appropriate pronoun style should be punished to the maximum extent provided by the Woke Powers That Be.
Thank you to the hundreds of cyclists who came out and rode in the annual Ride of Silence to remember those who have been killed or hurt on our unsafe roads and to demand safer and more accessibly designed roads, sidewalks, crosswalks, etc. Change is happening because of great people getting involved.
Oh, Pitt County drivers, bless your ever-lovin’ hearts. Turn signals are oh so important at 2- and 4-way stops! Other drivers cannot read your mind!
BTHs of all the recent political candidates. The election is over so please be responsible and get those campaign signs removed!
Congrats, Sandy Smith. Not sure what helped you most? The nasty ads or the annoying jingle.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.