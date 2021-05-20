To the lady fussing at the other lady in the parking lot of the DMV and Cato department store. You were in the wrong because she had been politely waiting for the car to move so she could get to the parking place but you with your impatient self couldn’t wait any longer so you decided to go around me and her and pull into the parking space that she was waiting for.
Would you please explain to me why you are upset that I wear a mask even if the government says I do not have to? What exactly does my wearing a mask have to do with you? I also wear boxer shorts. Hopefully, that does not bother you as well. Exercise your right to choose. Wear a mask or don’t wear a mask. It’s the American dream.
BYH Greenville for not fixing the broken pedestrian lights in the middle of the greenway as it crosses 10th Street. This used to be my family’s favorite way to walk or run to Elm Street Park but since you removed the crossing lights, it is no longer safe to cross the busy speeding 10th Street highway.
BYH, try to get used to the idea of just always having a pen and pocket notebook on you at all times for ideas. Don’t rely on, “I’ll remember that!” You won’t!
Lol. Most old people these days use their phones.
Bless your heart. If you feel safe wearing a mask, wear the mask. If you don’t want to wear a mask, take it off. Use a little common sense. CDC says if you are not vaccinated, wear a mask. End of story.
BYH, if God created the sun on the fourth day ... how had four days passed?
BYH: Funny thing about getting older, your eyesight gets weaker but your ability to see through people gets much better.
BYH, welcome to the Assumption Club. I think we all know why we are here.
Isn’t it funny how Democrats always know what is best for the Republicans and tell them exactly what they should do? Wonder why they don’t listen, BTH’s.
Bless your hearts Republican leaders. I am a lifelong Republican. I voted for Donald Trump but I was really voting against Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. I would never vote for Trump again and his support for any candidate is a negative for me. Don’t lose people like me or you will never win another race.
BYH, when you grasp that under a predatory capitalistic system a forest has no value until it is cut down then you will understand the depth of or ecological crisis.
Bless our hearts. We have gone from the greatest nation on Earth to the laughingstock of the world. Thanks a lot Biden voters, both dead and alive.
BMH, I learned a long time ago to keep at least a half tank of gas in the vehicle so that gas never runs out.
