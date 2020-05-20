Bless the heart of the beggar asking churches to be patient. There is no science behind “to close” or “not to close” or “to open” or “not to open.” If you are willing to give up your rights, then feel free to do so, but don’t give up my freedom/rights and that of churches just to appease your belief about what “too early” is. No one knows.
BYH to the person worried about giving “a trillion dollars of my money” to cities. First of all, you have never seen a trillion dollars. Second, those cities have been subsidizing the rest of the country for decades. Third, you weren’t so upset when they put $2 trillion into the stock market, which disappeared 20 minutes later with no effect whatsoever.
Bless your heart ECU. I see that you want to take $4-6 million a year from education to cover sports. Sounds like you forgot what a university is supposed to do ... educate not play sports.
I see where the ECU athletic recommendations are to transfer $4-$6 million per year to the athletic department from “institutional funds.” Sounds like we do not have a problem. Obviously “institutional funds” is an unlimited account from which we can draw. Sorta like Aunt Sally who married that man who owned the sawmill. She bailed me out a many a time. The moral of the story is to marry rich or have an institutional fund.
My doctor said due to my underlying health problems I should wear a mask when being around others. But my neighbor says masks are a scam. Who should I believe? My deadbeat neighbor who cannot keep his dog from barking all night long or my doctor?
BYH, like Ben Franklin said, those who sacrifice essential liberty for a little perceived safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.
No BYH to Republicans who vote against their own interests. “The U.S. Postal Service is a joke,” said our president. Yeah, you try sending a document from rural Alaska to Hawaii for 55 cents with any other mail service. Greedy idiots.
No BYH to the clueless wonder (reads like the same one every day) who complains about Democratic spending, when it was Reagan who tripled the national debt, Bush Jr. who more than doubled it, and how about that $2 trillion (that’s two thousand billion) hit to the treasury from that one-party Republican tax scam, going to the very top. Republican hypocrites only care about the deficit when a Democrat is president.
On behalf of the 40-plus souls who received both spiritual and nutritional nourishment, I would like to thank our local Jersey Mike’s franchise. Their donation plus the continual support of the 1209 House by local churches deserves a huge BYH!
