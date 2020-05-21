On Saturday someone dropped a heavy concrete flower pot on the street in front of our house. Several neighbors rolled it off the street onto our yard, and we called the city about picking it up. Our public works is the best! Bless their hearts! It was picked up early Monday morning!
Bless your hearts (not!) to the developers of the new lots in Lynndale East who practically scalped the lots. A border of trees in the back of each lot would have been very pleasant and environmentally friendly.
BYH food banks for giving out food. There are homebound people with no transportation who can’t sit in line to get food. There are so many greedy people going to all the food banks getting food that others need. There should be a way to somehow control what is happening. I work at a food bank and I am a witness to the problem. Somebody needs to fix it.
BYH the city was supposed to be in financial trouble due to Calvin Mercer’s deposition two years ago. That’s what we were told by his opponents in the last mayoral campaign. Seems that was just the usual political spin (that’s a kind word to use) we get from most of our politicians. If the city’s finances are in trouble, it’ll be the virus.
BYH, please do your homework before posting here. Roy Cooper is not responsible for the policies in nursing homes. That lies with the Federal Government: Centers for Medicare/Medicaid Services.
If I am not mistaken, part of the mission of ECU is to serve the low-income families of eastern North Carolina by offering them a reasonably inexpensive college education. So how does charging the students some $17,500,000 a year in student athletic fees satisfy the mission? I’m thinking the Board of Trustees needs a few educators sitting around the table. Holding that line is not quite as important as holding that job!
BYH city employees not wearing masks. The CDC recommends masks, a Sunday letter to the editor by a doctor recommends masks, and yet I see police, fire and rescue workers standing close together and not wearing masks. City management and City Council, where’s your leadership on this? There’s no cost and it models good behavior as we open back up.
Gov. McCrory fought to keep men out of little girls’ bathrooms; Gov. Cooper fights to keep worshippers out of churches.
Churches should be legally forbidden to open their doors until substantial declines in the virus numbers have been achieved. Send state police to guard the doors on Sundays. Assess heavy fines to churches who somehow open their doors.
BHH, Trump’s new ads against Biden are more chopped than Sam Jones barbecue!
