Who knew we had so many experts on COVID right here in Greenville? And now experts on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are coming out of the woodwork. Someone once said that “The first casualty of war is the truth.” Doubt too many folks in rural eastern North Carolina really know the truth of the situation over there in Israel and Gaza. But keep on preachin!
BMH, how is it that conservatives hate liberals six days a week, then worship one on the seventh day?
Bless our hearts but there’s no irony lost on the fact that the current leader of the Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, with his shameful behaviors and tactics, shares the same last name with Sen. Joseph McCarthy from the 1940s and 1950s who brought shame to himself and his political party and this country with his misconduct and smear tactics that lead to his censure by the U.S. Senate. Is history repeating itself?
Bless your hearts Joe Biden and Democrats. You throw trillions of dollars at people to try and buy votes and now we have inflation. We will pay more for everything for years to come and higher taxes for generations. There is no free lunch!
We have been in lockdown so there has been very little need for gas. But chicken wings and chicken tenders are another matter altogether. Now we get reports of chicken dippin’ sauce being in short supply. Supposedly chicken is a replacement for red meat as red meat is now so expensive only the elite can buy it. We need national rationing on chicken wings and tenders. Ban th e“all-you-can-eat” chicken wing deals. Limit yourself now!
BYH drivers of overly loud mufflers that disrupt the lives of everyone around them! If you are worried you won’t be noticed in life, well be assured you are noticed for your fragile egos needing attention, even in this obnoxious way. Hearing doctors should be getting good business here in Greenville! Greenville City Council, please do something permanently to correct this.
BYH to Greenville and Pitt County law enforcement. With that known grifter Trump coming to town, you had better make sure you get your money upfront for providing security and traffic control.
BYH to the Silent Bike ride organizer. For 15 years I have heard you advocating for safer and accessible roads and see some of the progress NCDOT, Farmville, Greenville, and Pitt County have made to ensuring our roads have more sidewalks, greenways and bicycle facilities. Your unrecognized work is making our world a better place to live, work, shop, play, exercise, and move around for everyone of all ages and abilities. Keep it up!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.