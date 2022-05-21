A NBYH to those fast food places that can’t cook food until it’s done or fix food without hair in it. Would you want to eat hairy food? Think about it. If you don’t like hair in food, other people don’t like it either!
Baby formula: hard to find. AR15s and hand guns: never in short supply. We’ve got to have our priorities.
BOHs: We’ve become a city of hand-outs: school supplies in the fall, turkeys, ham and toys at Christmas, free haircuts, bicycles, sweet potatoes, and now, bike helmets. Sign me up for a free tank of gas, please.
Methinks that the pandemic and its woes are exposing four-year universities as the money-grubbing sham that they are.
BOH, lasers were a huge scientific breakthrough; now we use them to play with cats. Computers are a world-changing technology advancement; now we use them to look at cats. In short, technology was made for cats.
Just curious as to why J.H. Rose uses Guy Smith Stadium/Ronald Vincent field as their home field. Does Pitt County Schools pay the City of Greenville? I know that J.H. Rose has a field on campus. So confused. What’s up?
BYH and congrats to the new local elected officials. Don’t try and be the economic developer. Don’t try to be the city or county manager. And don’t try and be all seven board members. Just focus on your job: being a team player and getting along with others. If you do that, you will succeed.
BMH. We had another election. Nobody is talking election fraud. I guess Trump didn’t lose this time.
BMH: Why isn’t the DOJ investigating Hunter Biden’s foreign activities? Why isn’t the DOJ investing Antifa and BLM, who were key instigators the the 2021 riots resulting in 13 deaths, hundreds of injured police and billions in property damage. That is what I call domestic terrorism, not parents asking questions at school board meetings. Maybe the AG needs to be impeached as a political hack.
I submitted two bless your hearts nearly a month ago and they were not printed. They were very short. This is not the first time this has happened. I read “Bless Your Heart” every day so I know they were not printed. It was not negative.
BYH, The TV remote is a great invention. Even better is the mute button. Can’t believe some people watch the junk that is on in commercials, etc.
Bless our heart, what a beautiful world we live in. In nature, everywhere you look is like a painting. You cannot spell Earth without ART.
Jeers to Marjorie Taylor Greene for advocating the Trump administration to declare martial law (she spelled it Marshall Law) but then testifying under oath she did not recall that.
