BYH, privilege is when you think something is not a problem just because you are not affected by it.
BYH to those who rabidly oppose abortion but have no qualms with the death penalty. It must be a God-like task to decide which souls should be saved.
So am I to believe that our Supreme Court justices would allow a loved one (wife, child) who has been raped to carry that baby to term? Nine months of torture? Really? Of course not, they can fly somewhere where abortion is legal. Nice to have money.
I see the pro-life crowd is fine with starving immigrant babies. Bless their hearts.
Was really great to see that the rebranding of the hospital is underway. Also sad to see that it recently received a C rating. Maybe some of the millions it will cost for rebranding could be used for cleaning and sanitation.
Hey Joe. Since you got to the White House, illegal border crossings tripled in your first six months. Seems to be a message to anyone that wants to come to the US illegally and suck off the system.
BMH. The world is headed towards WWIII and nuclear destruction.
No BYH to the dark money that rules the world. Money doesn't know countries, money buys countries.
Bless your heart, make it Earth Day in your heart every day.
Sandy Smith = a Perjury Traitor Greene wannabe. Wait and see.
BYH to the American people. Is there no way to recall Joe Biden before he utterly destroys the country? If he continues to bungle everything he touches between now and 2024, I'm not sure we are going to make it.
A huge thank you to whoever encouraged NCDOT to correct over 30 years of negligence in Farmville and have them start installing mandated ADA sidewalk ramps. My grandmother can now walk downtown independently for the first time in decades. Thank you. Can you now work the same magic on the town to get their sidewalks up to code? There are hundreds of federal ADA violations in town!
No BYH to the Democrats and the so-called “green” party. How is your war on the gas/oil industry working out? As most people know, a sound gas/oil industry is the key element for a successful economy, particularly when no or insufficient alternatives exist. Enjoy the impending depression and the inflationary prices. Maybe, in November we can put some adults in charge.
Why are we still saying thoughts and prayers vs policy and change given the mass shootings in California and Buffalo? Time to stop the madness and ban assault rifles and the white supremacy terrorist in our country. They are the danger. SMH
Bless your heart to all the folks having problems with baby formula. You should thank Biden, his incompetent staff, and the rest of the Democrats for your problems. This is not the last fiasco of the month caused by this administration.
BYH to Voltaire, who said, "It's dangerous to be right when the government is wrong."
Yes, Donald, we do miss you.
BYH to the Farmville cafe for the bait and switch. You sold me a special bicycle sticker and promised discounts. I bike all the way to Farmville only to find out the sticker is now worthless. I'll bike my business elsewhere now.
With all the talk of racism and racial justice, is the phrase "birds of a feather stick together" still valid? I blame Mother Nature for making all these different races. One race and one gender would have solved so many problems. And one chicken restaurant and one hamburger chain. We just got too many choices. Look at all the brands of beer. Time to limit our choices to just one! One chicken sandwich!
BYH, white supremacists use the Bible to justify their racism. Trouble is, there are no white people in the Bible.
BYH Keystone Pipeline, now here's the deal. Pay Joe, the Big Guy, the ransom and you and your thousands of employees can be back in business. Bitcoin of Dogecoin only!
BYH to those people who ride bicycles to and from work every day. Your lack of need to stay stuck for hours in gas station lines is unfair. You're healthier, wealthier, and happier than those of us stuck with car bills, obesity, and stuck in polluting car traffic all day. Bless you and your pedaled machines.