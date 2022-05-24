The pendulum has swung once again. The stock market is going down and gas prices are nearing new record highs. Food prices are up and our moods are down. All in the cycle of life. COVID and war do not help things. The best way forward is to ignore the news and keep on your path. Don’t drive so much, don’t eat too much and get on with living your wretched life.
Thank you to the town leaders in Farmville for organizing the second annual bicycle safety day. It was hot but fantastic to see so many community members out riding together and then y’all gave away several bicycles to children. It is so heartwarming to see a town in Pitt County supporting bicycles like Farmville. Farmville leads again!
BTHs to the drivers who still run red lights in Greenville. Now that people know that only five intersections have cameras and none of the ones on state roads do, maybe it is time for NCDOT to start installing them on their roads to make things safer for everyone.
BYH to the advocate for turn signals at four-way stop signs. I agree with you 100 percent. My only wish is that some drivers learn how to use them. Hint, it’s all about taking your TURN, no pun intended.
BOH, Shell Oil’s first-quarter earnings for 2022 were $9.1 billion, three times what it made in the 1st quarter of 2021. Stop blaming Biden for high gas prices, especially if you didn’t blame Bush when prices during his administration reached a national average of (in today’s dollars) $5.16 a gallon. Don’t be a hypocrite.
BYH, don’t weep because it’s over, smile because it happened.
BOH, education dies when you are told what to think, not how to think.
BYH, life is ever-changing, which keeps it interesting. Remember to enjoy the journey along the way.
Where can I report the license plate numbers of the rude, obnoxious man-babies who remove or modify car/truck/motorcycle mufflers and create loud, obnoxious, attention-seeking noise? City of Greenville, do your job by citing them for noise pollution and leverage harsh fines for disturbing the peace. You can easily find and fine them at the 10th-Elm Street intersection. Man-babies, please seek professional help for whatever underlying issues contribute to your obnoxious, attention-seeking behavior.
It was great to see so many cyclists brave enough to ride Greenville’s streets and advocate for safer roads. I hope that city officials listen to them and build us a community where it is safe for everyone to walk, run, roll or ride as they wish. BTHs to those who refuse to share our streets.
BYH, be careful who you trust. Salt and sugar look the same.
