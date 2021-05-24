How many deaths per year do these incessant telemarketer calls cause in the U.S.? I'm thinking they may be an arm of the blood pressure pill people. Is there no government agency that will rid me of these pests? We are going to conquer COVID but cannot keep people from worrying you all day and night? It is an invasion of privacy! I'd rather have the door-to-door preachers ringing my doorbell. Help us please!
So help me understand this. Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Commission denied the city’s request to rezone part of the Town Common. This was a city request, and the City Council now will vote on the request. I think they should recuse themselves, given it was from the city. Conflict of interest! I have never understood why we have a Planning and Zoning Commission but the council then has final vote. Can't make this stuff up! SMH
Free college will be quite the experiment. Look at how many folks do not even take advantage of free high school. Kids even get free meals and still drop out. Reckon they will do any better in free college? Might be a little more to it than just the cost.
BYH Dr. Burns, over half the entries every day are straight outa Portland. Probably the letter regulars. Keeping the Reflector woke! Great job Doc. Still wearing the mask? You know you are still spreading the rona if you aren't, as you said.
BYH to the Luna smokers who always litter their lit butts. Now maybe you'll understand why Smokey the Bear says that "only you can prevent fires." Stop littering and keep our town safe.
You want me to tip someone making $15 per hour? They oughta be tippin' me. Time for the restaurant owners to step up to the table and include tips in the pay packet.
You have reached the height of enlightenment when you get a Redneck to explain the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. I never realized it was so simple but then the only thing I am an expert in is realizing that I do not know much about anything.
BYH to those on the fence about getting vaccinated. Look around you: virtually all doctors, nurses and medical professionals were eagerly vaccinated. These people along all others are in the best position to understand the medicine and science of the vaccine. Please join the sensible, informed ranks of medical professionals and get vaccinated.
BYH to those who have gotten vaccinated. Thank you for being part of the solution and valuing the protection of others, a core American value.
I'm fairly confident what to do behind a dump truck with a sign that reads "Do Not Push" but not behind a pick-up with six-inch letters that say RAM.
