BYH to the media for making Biden look heroic in getting relief for the baby formula shortage. The poor judgment of his administration is what caused the shortage in the first place. Just another fiasco of the month for Biden and the DNC. Bless your heart to anyone dumb enough to support a Democrat.
No BYH to the local TV stations. I listened to their news programs and there was little or no info on the ECU baseball team. They are regular-season conference champs, headed to the tournament and have the longest winning streak in the country. Shame on you for not recognizing their achievements properly. Instead of news, we get never-ending weather reports.
BYH Farmville for still doing nothing to clean up all of the old cars and garbage that continue to leak into the creek and then downstream to our neighbors’ drinking supply. Your failure to address your problem poisons people nearby.
BYH to all of the owners of modified mufflers making more noise than anyone desires. It is bad enough with the racing hogs and air brakes on trucks. Please remember that some of us have no desire to go deaf.
Bless our hearts. I guess it was too difficult to use that useless piece of triangle-shaped land at the intersection of Ivy/Portertown/Eastern Pines and turn it into a roundabout.
BYH, I don’t understand. What did mothers do when there was no baby formula? We have been here for over 2,000 years and baby formula wasn’t around for most of those years. Just asking, because I know there are benefits for using formula.
Before formula was invented, infant mortality rates were higher.
BMH, so the city of Greenville is going to pay a police officer $6,250 per month to evaluate red light camera pictures? Do police officers make that much in Greenville?
That’s about $75,000 annually, which includes money for benefits like health and retirement, so the officer takes home less, especially after taxes.
BYH to the ladies and their friends pushing strollers in Brook Valley. Please stay near the side of the road. Today, I was going 25 mph and rounded a curve and two of you were totally in my lane AND on your cellphones. I nearly hit you and your stroller. You may have the right of way, but never assume a driver will see you in time to stop.
BYH, President Obama warned us when he said don’t underestimate Biden’s ability to screw everything up. Quite a prophecy that has turned out to be true.
BMH. Gas prices are high. The planet is heating up. I could buy a smaller car that gets better MPG or even go electric. Nah. The personal responsibility crowd would rather blame JB.
