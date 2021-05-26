If menthol cigarettes are banned does that mean the City of Winston-Salem will be forced to change names? How about “Just plain Winston?”
BYH to those people looking for more government handouts by requesting more free public spaces for which to park their oversized cars and trucks in Greenville. We already have enough spaces for everyone to get four or five spaces for every metal toy paid for by our taxes. Stop stealing subsidized public space and start paying your fair share
BYH, and remember, this summer a whole new group of kids will be on the road that graduated driver’s ed on a zoom call. Sleep tight.
BYH, USA is the only country that bases its educational funding on property taxes, ensuring poorer children will get a poorer education thus perpetuating poverty. It’s a way a veiled aristocratic system keeps power to itself. It won’t change until we change it.
BYH, and while you may not be everybody’s cup of tea, you don’t have to be. Tea has never apologized for not being coffee.
Bless Our Hearts, over 60 years we’ve kicked Christianity out of our schools and public square and replaced it anti-Christian and Critical White People Suck theory and called it separation of church and state as prescribed by Thomas Jefferson. You can’t make this up.
BMH. When I was young and reckless, we had a saying, “You can’t outrun a radio.” It seems to me that would still apply. Don’t gun someone down when you’ve got help just a call away!
I saw a report that President Biden is dropping student loan forgiveness from his economic plan. Student loans are being made every day and the borrowers think that the debt will be forgiven. Not exactly a healthy theory of banking. Paying your debts is pretty much vital to our way of life. You may get your sins forgiven but your debt to the bank is not likely to be forgiven or forgotten.
BYH so Donald Trump is coming to Greenville. Where are all the Republicans publicizing this and cheering him on? Where are the press releases and local politicians burning up the social media, proud of their former president coming to their town? No press at the event? Why not a big rally like last time? What in the world could be going on? Come out of the shadows local Republican politicians. Man up.
Restaurants are proposing a vaccinated dining area and a non-vaccinated dining area. Which dining area gets decent service?
If you buy a gun today will you get your money back if President Biden confiscates guns? I’m keeping the receipt just in case.
BYH, marriage is like making pancakes. Ain’t no shame in throwing out the first one.
