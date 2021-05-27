Don’t you just love commercials that say “starting at or “up to.” Very deceiving bless their hearts.
Bless your hearts, airplanes, too loud and too many, flying over towns like Ayden in the middle of the day while my grandmother is trying to sit on her back patio and enjoy the weather, birds and flora. There should be a law against flying planes over small towns. Disturbing the peace.
BYH, I wish my body worked like it once did. It seems like the slower I move, the faster the time goes.
BYH to the runners and bikers playing Frogger on 10th Street. The greenway crossing signs were removed from the speedway last year so stay on the sidewalks and stop trying to be like the chicken crossing the road. Roads are for cars. Until you can go 45 mph stay off 10th Street. If the city wanted you to cross they would have keep the blinking yellow lights. They didn’t so obviously they don’t!
I don’t recommend retirement. It takes up too much of your time.
BYH, equating having to wear a mask with the holocaust should disqualify one from holding office.
BYH to the career politicians. No one should be able to make a career out of being a politician and get rich in the process. #termlimitsforall
BMH all the stores and businesses saying vaccinated folks don’t require mask. So how do they know who is vaccinated ? Sure many non vaccinated will not wear a mask given only 47% in NC fully vaccinated. So much for the mask mandate being lifted without confirmation of vaccinated folks. SMH
Bless our hearts. The news media is reporting that gas is back to normal. Wrong. It is 30-40 cents higher than before that fiasco
The price of lumber has risen so high that I now go to the discount furniture store, buy furniture, then disassemble for the wood. Then go buy those burgers that taste like sawdust, dry them out and use glue to make pressed sheathing. Working together we can return this country to Mother Nature.
BYH, Democrats you really know how to pick them. We have had Carter, dumb, Obama, dumber, and now Biden, Dumbo. Give us a break before this country really flounders and slowly heads to collapse. Keeping on the track we are on will eventually result in a revolution that won’t be pretty.
BYH to the deluded guy who thinks Donald Trump earned his money “the hard way.” No, he inherited millions and has had far more businesses fail than succeed, resulting in multiple bankruptcies and leaving ordinary workers unpaid. He made most of his money as a tacky Reality TV host and left this country trillions of dollars in debt. Yes, indeed, he is a grifter.