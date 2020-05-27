Bless everyone’s heart! I just want people to be nice again. This virus has made people angry and mad. I feel like people are looking for reasons to argue about something.
BYH to local news people using coronavirus facts and figures from pittcountync.gov. No one updates them on weekends and holidays, so the numbers you broadcast on Memorial Day were three days old. The number of Pitt County cases were 22 more according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. You’re welcome.
BYH, insisting on your rights without acknowledging your responsibilities isn’t freedom, it’s adolescence.
BYH and thanks, Greenville Parks and Rec for opening the tennis courts. Hate to sound ungrateful, but could someone blow off the sand, leaves, sticks, gumballs, etc., before I slip and break something? Also, there are little trees growing in the cracks in the back courts at Riverbirch Tennis Center. That can’t be good for the fairly new playing surface you spent all that money on.
BYH to my Facebook friends. Hate to break it to you, but your new avatars look nothing like you. Where are the wrinkles, scars, gray hairs, moles, unibrows, etc.?
To my friends: Love and miss you guys, but you won’t be seeing me in the flesh until there’s a vaccine. Bless the hearts of those that feel the same way.
Why does Tom Brady splitting his pants on national TV make me feel better about myself? Guess knowing that he is a mere mortal is the main reason. Bless my shallow heart. BTW, not a good ad for the company that manufactured his trousers.
Imagine two stadiums the exact size of Dowdy-Ficklen packed to overflowing on game day. Now imagine all those people dead. Bless our hearts. That is the toll that COVID-19 has taken in about three months just in the United States. One hundred thousand moms, dads, sisters, brothers, children, friends.
Pitt County on Monday had 15 coronavirus cases per 10,000 residents that we know of. Doesn’t sound so bad until you compare it to Wake County which has 13. Bless our hearts. Wonder what the true numbers would be if everyone were tested for present and past infections.
BYH, Adam Smith. Did you bring your gun to the rally to shoot the virus? Medical experts say that a mask would be more effective?
Ayn Rand, Rand Paul and Paul Ryan walked into a bar. The bartender served them tainted alcohol, because there are no regulations. They die. Bless your heart.
Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but North Carolina hasn’t flattened any curves. New cases and numbers of deaths still going up and up and up. Bless our hearts.
