BYH to the Pitt County Health Department. Y’all preach for everyone to walk more but you fail to have a sidewalk to get to your own HQ from the bus stop or anywhere. Physician, heal thyself first.
Bless all our hearts, I think President Biden should just leave the flag at the White House at half-mast until a gun bill passes. Let it be a visible symbol of Republican intransigence. All this gun blood is on their hands.
BMH, I’m just wondering why the left wants no one but the criminals to have guns?
BYH to the person who thinks that teen drivers graduated on Zoom. They actually had to take the driver’s ed class in person! They also had to drive with the instructor.
Now that the COVID scare is easing up a little along comes UFOs flying around and tormenting us. Some UFOs supposedly dive in and out of the ocean. I’m thinking that may be the cause of the sea level rise. You know how the water in the bathtub rises when you get in? I saw a drone/UFO flying through my neighborhood but was not able to bring it down with a rock.
Bless my heart, I don’t know how to act my age. I’ve never been this age before.
BYH to the writer worried that we will make fun of them for still wearing a mask. News flash, we don’t care!
Patriotism is easy when you cling to the childish idea of heroic archetypes rather than understand that our failings as complex, flawed people are a microcosm of our triumphs, failures and flaws as a nation. True patriotism is harder. It is loving your country while being mature enough to be frank about its failings. That is the path to the “more perfect union” we all strive for.
No bless your heart to anyone who would vote for the plan to rezone 25 percent of the Town Common. Is there no shame among people in this town who can only see their potential profit? You will be reducing the size of the place in town where everyone feels welcome. The Town Common is a microcosm of our diversity. Reducing the space we all can gather together and feel comfortable and welcomed is shameful.
BYH, state legislators! Why is there even a proposal to pay recipients of unemployment a $1,500 bonus if they accept a job by June 1? These folks already have been receiving extra money for too long due to COVID-19. I guarantee you most people just saw “more free money!” and blew it on want not needs. This “bonus” doesn’t guarantee an employer a quality employee by any means.
Jesus confirmed heterosexual marriage and the principle of don’t work-don’t eat. But BYH Biblical scholar, please pontificate more on how he was a liberal.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.