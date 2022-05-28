Bless our heart. It is terrible the way some people come in stores dressed. People talk about young men with their pants sagging, what about the young ladies who come in dressed in such skimpy clothes. That is so disrespectful.
Ten years since Sandy Hook and here we are. Too many people talking about guns and not enough talk about the real problem, which is that every deranged person in the country knows that schools are a “soft target.” When planes and airports were a soft target, we didn’t go around the world trying to take guns and knives and bombs away from terrorists. We hardened up the soft targets. Yet in a decade, we have been unable to apply the same successful strategy to our schools. Pathetic. It is our children that we are talking about.
No BYH to city government. I see where both Raleigh and Durham have reduced speed limits on numerous city streets “in the name of public safety.” Can you imagine Greenville being that proactive? It would be a waste of time anyway, as current limits aren’t even enforced.
Last Saturday I was at the wade car wash on Fire Tower Road. I had gone through the wash and was vacuuming my car on the driver’s side. A young gentleman, his name was Jeff, knocked on the passenger side and asked if he could vacuum for me, which he did. Then he wiped down the inside of all the doors, cleaned the trunk, the windows and many more tasks that would have taken me 45 minutes to do but he did them in about 15 minutes. He helped this 84-year-old lady in so many ways. I really appreciated it. It restored my faith that are still so many good and decent people in this world. Hope you read this, Jeff. Bless your heart.
Bless my heart, I keep trying to make protein shakes but they keep turning out as margaritas.
So were the Buffalo shooter and the Texas shooter part of the same well-regulated militias or different ones?
So if TNT was sold freely at every corner store, do you think there would be an increase in homicidal explosions? Of course there would. But I guess, in theory, the good guys with TNT would take care of the bad guys with TNT so we’d all need to buy TNT to feel safe. That sounds sane. Let’s do it!
BYH Joni Mitchell, “They’ve paved paradise and put up a parking lot.” Check out the project at Red Banks and Arlington. The contractor clearcut the shade trees. Ain’t it true, you don’t know what you got ‘til its gone. And the beat goes on in Greenville, fueled by the developers and their political BFF.
OK, Democrats. You better fire all your cannons now because the red wave is coming in November.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.