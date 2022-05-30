BYH, no one needs to own an assault rifle. Absolutely, NO ONE!
Here is an indisputable fact for all of us to consider. Less Guns = Less Gun Deaths. Bless all our hearts … especially our far too many gun victims.
BYH to those who want total gun control. I have never seen or even heard of a gun that pulls its own trigger. If you want to stop violent crime, incarcerate criminals and the mentally ill.
The Democrats are ranting again about outlawing guns to make our country a safe place to live. Do they not realize that bad people will always have guns, legal or not. I think our country would be a safer place to live if they would secure our borders and keep the illegals out.
In Texas where everybody has a gun, "to protect themselves" tell me why nobody tried to protect the fourth graders. BTH maybe the NRA will help cover the funeral costs. Yeah, you betcha!
BYH to those who think Joe Biden and his administration are intentionally trying to destroy the country. I don't believe that this is the case, it just seems that way. Joe's administration is so incompetent that it is the polar-opposite of the "Midas touch."
Mo guns, Mo guns, Mo guns. As we do nothing. Again. One cant help but wonder, who's next?
BTH of the modern GOP, the party that values life only for the unborn, but not one iota for the living.
BOH! So much talk about abortion rights. Now, let's talk about how to save the lives we have! So precious, and gone for no reason at all, except by someone who decides he needs some attention? But, we will still have moments of silence but nothing will change. SAD SAD SAD.
BTH of Gun Rights Above All Else Republicans who will offer pathetic "thoughts and prayers" but absolutely no solutions to the plague of gun violence affecting this country. The leadership on this issue is appalling and there are far too many politicians who value contributions from the NRA over the children in their own community. In November, they should be handed a pink slip by voters.
BYH, ban assault weapons, not books. Regulate firearms, not women's bodies. Protect kids, not lobbyists.
BYH, there is something deeply hypocritical about praying for a problem you are unwilling to resolve.
BMH. It's a shame those kids in Texas weren't embryos. Embryos we worry about. Actual kids, not so much. Thoughts and prayers.
Sorry Joe, according to FBI statistics, your assault weapon ban in the 80s (whatever an "assault weapon" is) had NO effect on the murder rate. Confused or just a liar? BYH.
In Australia their government "bought back" on third of the guns in the country, and guess what? The murder rate was not affected, the home invasion rate soared and it cost them $500 million. BTH's, good plan.
BMH, I just can't figure why Joe and the Democrats are proud of importing baby formula when their focus is on killing babies.
BYH, along with rights, come responsibilities. I'm looking at YOU, guns! Regulate them like cars, licenses, tests, insurance, culpability, training (like Driver's Ed), competency tests, and regular license eligibility updates. Plus the responsibility of owning one.
Listen Up! You don't get to choose your mama, you don't get to choose your daddy, and you DON'T get to choose your SEX! And that's the TRUTH! Better turn to GOD!
Bless the hearts of those people who can't tell the difference between facts and propaganda
