BMH, I am encouraged! Wednesday's front page photo shows eight students. Only one is looking at his phone.
Bless Trump’s heart. My first inclination is: You want a big convention with no social distancing? Have at it. But then all of those potentially sick people go home and spread COVID-19 to their family, friends and coworkers. Nope. Thanks Gov. Cooper for being an adult.
BMH. Four days and counting where the HOA is holding the pool hostage!
BYH Gov. Cooper. You need to open up the strip clubs. If the dancers wear masks and the pole is regularly cleaned, there is no reason that this vital industry cannot reopen. If Dan Forest were governor, he would open up the strip clubs and put the dancers back to work stimulating the economy. This is tyranny!
We keep seeing how many people test positive for COVID-19. I'm wondering how many test are given? What's the criteria for testing? Positive tests per capita in the county? How many recoveries? How many are brought to our "regional hospital" from other places? So many more questions in order to make an educated choice of how to handle what we should do. BMH, I don't like to be in the dark!
It's a mask not a political statement. Those who choose to wear a mask suggest that they care about others welfare. Those who choose not to wear a mask clearly indicate that they only care about themselves.
BYH to people wanting to pay college athletes. As I see it, at current costs, every athlete at ECU on full scholarship is paid $17,000 for in state, and $33,000 for out of state expenses. This is the current cost of tuition and room and board. I am OK with pay for play as long as the tuition, room and board, and fees are included in the pay, reported and taxed by the state and federal governments.
Bless my heart he was right. So much winning that I am tired of winning.
I proudly hang an American Flag. Please don’t confuse that with support of No. 45. Never have, never will.
Bless the hearts of the “good old boys” and their corruptive ways who have fattened their wallets at ECU’s expense. Instead of bad-mouthing people for calling them out, why not come to the table and discuss it? It would look so much better than continuing to dig the hole deeper.
BYH, some members of your family will come miles to bury you, but not even cross the street when you are alive to support you.
So let me get this straight, Black Lives Matter protestors are tear gassed for protesting the murder of George Floyd, but MAGA protestors are left alone for brining AR-15's inside state capitols? Bless your heart.
