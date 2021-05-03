'Bless' their heart, after what they've shown me these last few years, I don't trust anything Republicans say or do anymore. They show again and again, constantly, that they truly are enemies of democracy.
Kudos to President Biden for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. How refreshing to have a competent leader who lets real scientists guide policy and doesn't ignore reality or suggest we ingest or inject bleach. Plus, our economy is only getting better and better!
Bless Your Heart to the person advocating totally "free" health care. Typical liberal ignorance of basic economics. Are all health workers to work for free? Will drugs be made for free? Someone is going to pay. Biden has already proposed spending trillions of federal dollars pushing our massive federal debt closer to the brink. He proposes huge tax increases. Where are the dollars going to come from to pay for your free healthcare?
It is time for President Biden to issue an executive order banning the consumption of meat, fowl and fish! We must protect the environment and become a vegetarian nation. Global warming will be reduced and health care costs will plummet. Time for America to come together and take a stand. Health care costs will be so low that universal health care will be easy to gain.
I will keep wearing the mask because it allows me a sense of anonymity. Pull a hat down over your forehead and pull the mask up and few will know who you are. You can just breeze around. And please give me credit for spelling anonymity. I messed around with it until the red line disappeared. If you recognize me at the store just walk on by. We have never really been that friendly before.
BYH: To our granddaughter who is being moved to another state by her parents. This is not a move for money, but over a mother being jealous over the love we — the grandparents — have for our granddaughter. Her mother is jealous she will love us more, so she is moving her away to pull our granddaughter from us. You just do not know how it feels until it happens to you.
Bless Your Hearts to the protesters in Elizabeth City. You are to be commended for keeping it peaceful and I hear your message. The violence of last summer's protests turned me off to whatever was being said. Let's see what happens after the professional race-baiters like Al Sharpton show up.
Curses to Republicans for backing legislation that would grant immunity for drivers who mow down and kill protestors deemed to be protesting illegally. These people are true human monsters, and I cannot respect as human beings those who support them.
BYH to America. If Biden and Harris are not removed from their office, our country will fall to its knees either to God or to our enemies. It is going to be our choice.
BYH to all our Law Enforcement Officers. It is better to be tried by 12, than carried by six. Protect yourself. Do not base your actions on the opinion of a certain population of society. If you have done what is right, it will stand on its own feet. I say "good job" to our brave people on the blue line.
Why is it that when there is a shooting of a black person no one can wait until the investigation is completed before marching? That is putting the cart before the horse.
BYH, Jimmy Carter has been recognized as probably the worst president we have had — until now. Here's Biden going down to visit Carter and get more tips to mess up the country. The last 100 days have been a good indicator. As the country slowly slides into collapse, welcome socialism as the great savior. Biden is spend, spend and more spend plus dull, dull and dull. Care to print this, I doubt you will.
Bless our county's fortunate heart. How refreshing to have a first lady who is educated, warm, gracious, engaged with the public and who shows that she actually likes her husband.
Now I am really confused. I thought our commander in chief had appointed Kamala to be in charge of the border crisis. My understanding is that she said that was not her job description and neither has even been there. Guess we know who is really in charge
Oh I am so moved that Biden stoped and pick his wife a dandelion while thousands are crashing the border with Biden T-shirts pitiful and hard heart
Bless his heart, for the life of me I cannot figure out how the criminal last tyrant president has stayed out of jail but, hear my words, his day is coming.
Bless their hearts. These people who are being accidentally killed by police are not innocent bystanders. Google dregs of society.
Curses to the Republican party, who have given up on the concept of governing, and is now only interested in regaining power at all costs.
Bless my heart. I don't know where the outrage is. As of March 31, there were 213 people shot by law enforcement officers. Of those 30 were black. I guess the other 183 don't matter.
Bless America's heart. Thanks a lot, Joe. Gas prices have gone up 70 cents a gallon since in your first 100 days. We are definitely going green because the maintenance people won't have the fuel to do their jobs. I bet the White House will still look good.
If you commit a crime you are a criminal. When the police catch up with you and you resist arrest or try to flee the consequences are on you. If you think the police are racist, a simple solution would be don’t commit a crime then try to run when you are caught. I laugh at all the people saying what a good person the criminal was. Good people don’t commit crimes.
BOH to a president who can speak articulately, doesn't feel to need to make himself the center of every speech, doesn't hold NAZI-style rallies during a pandemic and doesn't demonize half the country or our long-time allies.
Why did President Biden leave out universal health care for all? President Biden has control and he must give us free medical care!
No BYH to the right-wing propaganda channels, they want you to repeat what they want you to think.
