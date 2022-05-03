BYH to those interested in prayer in the public schools. Don’t worry about it. As long as teachers give tests, there will be prayer in the public schools!
BTH of the snowflake that thinks “woke” means educated. FYI, it means “indoctrinated.”
Bless our hearts. Within 24 hours of the litter being removed from the intersection of Fire Tower and 14th Street, the intersection’s ditches and green areas are already covered in plastic cups, food wrappers and everything else tossed from car windows. I tried to get the license plate numbers of two offenders, but they were traveling over 60 mph down 14th Street and got away.
Bless your heart to the doctors who put patients that have had miscarriages and/or ectopic pregnancies on the unit with all of the crying babies — you know — the ones that lived. Makes mothers with losses feel real special.
BYH, dance before the music is over. Live before your life is over.
Bless your heart, this is how to cook crack and clean a crab. Step one: use commas.
Bless my heart, I tried donating blood today, but never again! Too many stupid questions, like ‘Whose blood is it? Where did you get it from? Why is it in a bucket?’
BYH Truist of Greenville Little League. Thought I would check out a baseball game at Elm Street on a Saturday night. What I saw was disgusting. Truist players giving the opposing team the middle finger! Wow! Two questions: Why do parents allow this behavior and what will coaches and Greenville Little League do about this behavior?
Bless the heart of my next-door neighbor twins, Amal and Juan. Their mother only carries one photo, because if you’ve seen Juan, you’ve seen Amal.
BMH, so recently there have been discoveries of ancient artifacts from thawing ice. My question is, what is now thawing ice once free of ice since you can’t leave artifacts under established ice fields. Makes you wonder.
Just wondering. With baseball being our national pastime, why can’t we produce baseballs in the U.S. instead of buying them from China?
BOH’s, the gas prices jumped back up over 50 cents in one day. Thanks, Joe.
BYH to the person who told the Democrats to vote early and often. I’m sure he or she knows that Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, was registered to vote in three different states. Talk about fraud.
BYH Krispy Kreme on 10th Street. Customer service left with the pandemic or something? They are having a tough time, BYH!
Bless our hearts, earlier on the road today I saw a bumper sticker that said “I’m a veterinarian, so I drive like an animal,” and suddenly I realized how many proctologists there are on the road.