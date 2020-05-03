BYH to the small businesses in our community. The COVID-19 epidemic has hit these local businesses especially hard and many have not been able to benefit from federal grant and loan benefits. Let’s all pledge to spend our dollars locally and help small businesses survive the economic hit.
Thank you Great Harvest Bread for providing your fresh bread loaves to our Meals on Wheels recipients. May God richly bless you!
Bless your heart Parkers Chapel Church for your kind note and coupon for a free meal for the Meals on Wheels crew.
For just one day, could the Reflector change the BYH title to what it truly is: Megaphone For Morons? And if this makes it into print, does it mean that I’m one too? Aw shucks.
Bless your hearts to all the celebrities for letting me know that we are all in this together. You are holed up in your multimillion dollar estates or mansions with cooks, housekeepers, gardeners, etc. Someone does your shopping and caters to your every need while we are here struggling to make ends meet, trying to keep ourselves safe and healthy. I feel good that we are in this together.
Thursday’s newspaper is pathetic. If it were not for BYH, comics and Dear Abby there would not be anything in it. Add that to the fact we do not get a Saturday and Monday paper.
If you want to see significant change to our country, drop the pay of every politician to be no more than the average of the unemployment check.
Bless your hear to the person who posted a notice on the Nextdoor network regarding “wild” foxes in her yard. I assume all the tame or domesticated foxes were being kept indoors or inside fenced enclosures.
BYH Suddenlink, while most businesses are trying to uplift folks staying home, they announce that AXS TV is no longer available. It was one of the only channels worth watching. You can’t even speak with anyone to voice your displeasure.
Well how do y’all like health care rationing? That’s what we have in this country right now. Can’t get your hip replaced, medical personnel being furloughed, and hospitals going bankrupt through out the whole country. There’s your “medicare for all.” BYH.
I know this will come as a shock to some of you, but you can survive if there is a meat shortage. You don’t actually have to eat pork, beef or poultry every day of your life. BYH, carnivores.
Bless your heart to the residents of Leanne Drive. The value of your homes and your quality of life will drop when they four-lane Fire Tower Road. Your neighbors along Fire Tower will fare even worse. Worth the price of progress?
