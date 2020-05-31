BMH. The first few days of the quarantine my husband just stared through the window. After a week, I finally let him come inside.
BYH to our peevish president. Your executive order is going to blow up in your face. Your first amendment rights weren’t violated by Twitter. You are still free to just make crap up and send it out to the world for others to debunk and criticize.
Why do we not have term limits for County Commissioners? After two terms, a commissioner should step down. We have term limits to serve on boards and committees but not as a commissioner. How can we change this?
BYH ReOpen NC. If you’d promote wearing masks instead of all your GI Joe stuff, we’d re-open much quicker.
Rep. David Price gave Rep. G.K. Butterfield his proxy vote right today. This was so he could work from home rather than go to Washington D.C. He should resign. Another reason we should have term limits. No BYH!
BYH to my close friend who continues to not practice proper precautions during this pandemic. Please respect my decision to practice what I feel are the right practices for me. You seem to doubt the seriousness of this virus. I have one question for you. What if you are wrong?
Bless your heart to those involved in the building a $60 Million dollar boondoggle tower at the football field while eliminating four very successful non-revenue sports programs. Hope y’all feel good after your actions. The people are watching.
A no BYH to those people in my family who gets tired of me talking about stuff every day. Really? Maybe I get tired of your chit chat. It doesn’t work both ways! I’m a person, not a robot! Remember that! Karma!
BYH to those who choose not to wear a face covering. Although hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are at an all-time high, they still have room for you. There are plenty of ventilators too.
BYH, here is my latest commentary poem: The police state has its own solution, not always nice and neat. No need for a misdemeanor trial, they’ll just execute you in the street.
Gov. Cooper should open up for the GOP, let them all come. If enough of them get sick we will just have fewer GOP votes. Bless their hearts
BYH, Daily Reflector. Was hoping you’d go back to being a daily paper in Phase 2. When can we expect seven papers a week again?
Bless our hearts. 2020 has given us a global pandemic, murder hornets, and two named tropical storms before the end of May. Not to mention the deaths of Little Richard, Kenny Rogers and Jerry Stiller. Can we just fast forward to New Year’s Eve?
Bless our hearts, George Orwell’s book 1984 was not meant to be a user’s manual.
