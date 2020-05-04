Bless the hearts of all the protesters. They look like a typical bunch of wimpy white boys wrapped in flags and swastikas. Over-weight and under-educated, they desperately want to look like real men. A real man doesn't need a gun to prove he is a man. Real men talk with reason and intellect. They negotiate through facts, compassion and the better good for the majority. I pray we can follow real men today.
No BYH to the POTUS, who failed to take this virus seriously, which will cost the lives of more than 100,000 Americans before Memorial Day.
No BYH to the protestors and county commissioners wanting a quick reopening of the economy. We should listen to the scientists and health directors on when its safe to resume normal activities not politicians and demonstrators!
I'm starting to think the world wide web is the spider and we are the flies. Not good.
Bless Your Heart to grocery store employees who have to deal with clueless, non-caring customers who insist on walking the wrong way down the aisle and don't wear a mask. The employees say they get cursed at when they say something, and management does not support them. These stupid people endanger the employees and other customers. When we loosen the guidelines, the stores should be encouraged to remove those who don't comply.
BYH residence of Winterville on your upcoming discounted electric bills. Will it happen in Ayden? Doubtful. If anything, electric bills will be raised in Ayden above most mortgage and rent payments. Bless our hearts!
BYH and hi. My name is COVID-19. I, like every other living creature, including you humans, on this planet wake up every day figuring out how to survive. My intent is neither benevolent nor malevolent, I just want to live another day. Unfortunately my continued existence is inconsistent with your continued existence, so one of us has to go. It’s just a game of who outsmarts whom. Good luck, and may the best creature win.
Darwin: Survival of the fittest. Never Trumpers follow pandemic science and survive, Trumpers follow Trump’s Clorox cleansed gut and die. Current score: COVID 65,000, humans 0. When the score reaches 150 million COVID denying Trumpers following him to their demise, COVID will have succeeded in MAGA. Please drink your Clorox to MAGA. Good news, it will be a clean exit.,
BYH President Trump apologists. Blame China, blame WHO, and obfuscate the facts with misinformation. Who continues to tell us we have tests, tell us we are doing a great job, and confuse us with dangerous remedies? What kind of leaders model poor distancing and no masks? No matter what anyone else has done, our federal response has been chaotic and irresponsible. Look at the facts please, do fact checking.
My random thoughts during the pandemic: Do we still need toll free telephone numbers? How long has that Cadillac been sitting in front of Hill’s store? Does Bobcat Goldthwait cut his own grass?
BYH, the pharmaceutical industry does not create cures, they create customers.
BYH to those who recklessly toss litter onto our streets and highways. I hope, though, that there will eventually be a change in those hearts to consider the unhealthy eyesore created as well as the harm done to the environment and possibly wildlife and marine life. Concerned groups voluntarily have committed to periodically pick up other's trash, but that is complicated now by COVID-19. In the meantime, nearby neighborhood residents will hopefully be able to help out.
BYH to people saying you can choose to stay home after businesses reopen. That's true. It's also true that you can choose not to get medical treatment if you catch the coronavirus from taking unnecessary chances. Why risk other people's lives just because you want a haircut? Keep your germs and ignorance at home.
Well the good news is that next time around we will be able to deal with a pandemic much better. The bad news is, of course, there will be a next time. In the end these viruses are like your wife. Always getting her way!
BYH, the headline just read "Armed gunmen enter Michigan Capitol demanding end to COVID-19 lockdown." That is a textbook case of white privilege. If it was a gang of black men there would have been a bloodbath in combatting them.
BYH to Vidant for joining other hospitals that are resuming elective surgeries! Patients need to be taken care of, and Vidant employees laid off need to return to work.
So you’re going to wear a mask to keep you from getting a virus that has infected three out of every 100,000 North Carolinians and only killed 60 people in eastern North Carolina? Ok, bless your heart.
BYH to Canada for banning assault-style weapons. The U.S. should follow suit. You don't need to kill a deer with a weapon designed to kill the maximum number of people in the shortest time possible.
What a bunch of horse pucky! Read the food safety article by Katy Shook. Test the water you use on your garden to ensure it's safe. How do we test rainwater that falls from the sky? She needs to go and visit an Amish farm and see how they farm. BHH!
How can one show respect for the office of the president of the United States when Donald Trump himself shows absolutely no respect for the same office (or for the judicial system or the rule of law for that matter)?
BYH, Mr. Pence, not wearing a mask at the Mayo Clinic with the bigwigs, who were all wearing masks! Definitely, you were in the minority! Do as I say, not as I do, as a puppet of the president.
VP Pence demonstrates the pompous attitude of this whole administration by disobeying the Mayo Clinic's regulation requiring masks while touring the clinic. His reckless disregard for the rules is in lock step with Trump's own "above the law" tendency.
I was going to say something about Gov. Cooper but I can't find anything nice to say. Oh yes, he is absolutely the worst governor North Carolina has ever had. We can't believe you think our state can be closed to please your contributors from the North ... we are dying here, not because of the virus but because of your stupidity.
I for one am so glad that President Trump and Vice President Pence are in charge of our country. They are doing everything in the world to keep us safe. Under some of the previous presidents, we would all be speaking Chinese. No Bless their hearts.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.