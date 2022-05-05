An out-of-state PAC is spending $14 million to elect Ted Budd as senator. The ads smear the record of Pat McCrory with distortions of his record, as verified in a recent Reflector column by John Hood of the conservative John Locke Foundation. Budd is too busy shaking hands to debate the other candidates or tell you what he will do for North Carolina. Appears his agenda is to support outside interests, not yours.
Women’s right to choose regarding abortion is a decision between a woman and her health care provider. The Supreme Court’s job is only to uphold established law, not legislate from the bench.
Merriam-Webster gives the following definition for “woke:” aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice). Looks to me like everyone would want to be “woke.” I sure do!
BOH, Earth Day has come and gone. The Greenville Horizons 2026 Plan, which was developed by citizens in 2016 to guide long-range planning and shape the character of the city, continues to be ignored or misinterpreted by City Council and staff. Disorderly growth and cronyism rule; citizens suffer the consequences. Use your vote wisely.
BYH to the parents who defend their kids to no end, failing to realize that all kids do wrong, then “fix” everything for them. If you keep fixing your children’s roadblocks they will not learn to deal with life. Quit defending your children for everything. Let them learn some lessons.
BYH to the developers who clear cut the trees at Red Banks and Arlington. Poorest most inept planning ever. No respect for green space or the will of the citizens. It does not help when they have so many realtors and builders making decisions, including the mayor and council members involved in real estate. Also, think about the wildlife that was living there. SMH.
No BYH to Supreme Court justices who said during nomination hearings that Roe v Wade was precedent and settled.
Our mayor has been a great leader for this community and has helped our community navigate through difficult times.
FYI, thanks to the candidates endorsed by Trump. You made my time at the polls a lot quicker. I checked any other box but that one. BYH!
We have two choices in the mayor’s race this year. The current mayor that knows what he is doing or the candidate that has no idea what she is doing. Bless your heart.
Looks like we got rid of Roe v. Wade. Now all we need to do is outlaw birth control and we can put you back in the kitchen where you belong.
Hey Kamala, your silence is deafening. Heard you and Joe weren’t getting along.
