Imagine if you will a world where Cinco De Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday only to be ruined by a virus named after a Mexican beer.
BYH to all those wondering where Gov. Cooper is getting his hair cut.
Huge BYH to Dr. Mike Waldrum, CEO of Vidant, and Mayor P.J. Connelly. Great leaders have to make tough decisions, and because of their courage, Pitt County is way ahead of the rest of the state in our battle against COVID-19. Thank you both for your leadership, compassion and dedication to our community!
Bless my heart. I am looking at booking a ride on Amtrak to Georgia so I can get a haircut.
A very heartfelt BYH to the staff in nursing and assisted living facilities. Even in “normal” times, these are physically and emotionally draining jobs, often with fairly low compensation. These folks take care of our community’s most vulnerable, and their essential service now more than ever deserves our gratitude and acknowledgment.
Shame on New York Mayor de Blasio for asking fellow citizens to tattle on others when they saw them breaking social distancing rules. Does anyone see how dangerous this is? Reminds me of Nazi Germany.
Bless your hearts to the mother and daughter in Publix on Saturday who had no masks and walked down every aisle the wrong way. Great parenting.
BYH Gov. Cooper. You are following the guidelines set by the CDC, the White House and Vice President Pence, and the Republican administration. Now you are the political target of the Republicans. No BYH to the Republicans who criticize you. Maybe they should talk to their Republican leaders.
For those wanting to open up too soon. Are you OK with as an asymptomatic person who will infect your friends and, more importantly, your parents and grandparents? Because that is what going to happen and, as history has shown from 1918, the peak in the fall will be much worse. Are you willing to step up and say I will let them die? Think about it. BYH.
BYH to people commenting on the contents of others’ grocery carts or what others choose to wear to the beach. It must be exhausting to constantly police and comment upon other people’s bodies and choices. Take a break and mind your own business, please.
BYH to the chicken little that surmised that the quality of life will decrease when Fire Tower is four-laned. It’s being improved because that quality is low, not to mention the aesthetics a new road will produce. New roads do not decrease values — if it’s too close the NCDOT pays for that. But then safety and saving lives (possibly yours) is overrated when it comes to NIMBYs.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.