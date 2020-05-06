OMG! Am I having allergy symptoms or do I have coronavirus? Help! Am I having hot flashes or do I have corona virus? I’m fast becoming a hypochondriac. Bless my heart.
Could we all just put our cellphones down while driving? Especially when we’re turning at intersections. It’s getting ridiculous, with every other driver with their nose in their phone.
BYH to the lovely lady in the black pickup. About 7 a.m. Sunday, you preceded me, ordered a decaf and a chocolate iced glazed with sprinkles for yourself, and you covered my dozen. Thank you so very much for your generous and gracious hospitality. I promise I will continue carrying on your legacy of kindness and generosity.
BYH Bradford Creek. Interesting cost saving tactic choosing not to have grass on your golf course.
BYH, it’s true, pharmaceutical companies don’t create cures, they create customers. The money they’re making off of smallpox, polio and bacterial infections is staggering, or so I hear.
So how many of you actually believe the COVID-19 death tally? Or have the numbers been inflated to further scare us? I’m thinking maybe the numbers have been fudged a little as with most government produced numbers.
I read about further losses in the ECU athletic department. Did we go “A Bridge Too Far” when we moved up to the AAC? We moved up to the big league but did not move up in alumni giving. Maybe the big time is too big for our wallet. Operating at a financial loss is not exactly helping our fan support. Let’s play some teams that will put the fun back in the stadium.
Hey Trump antagonists, the May 4 entries were awful. It’s called bless your heart, not bring your hate. We live in a democracy and you’re supposed to accept elections then focus on the next one. Act like a responsible citizen and clean it up!
North Carolina has taken a conservative approach to our state budget while New York has been liberal in their spending. So now they want us to bail them out? What is that old saying about building your house on a rock? Isn’t that in the Bible or did Tupac say that?
BYH, there are two types of people in this world: 1) Those who can extrapolate from incomplete data.
Murder hornets? On top of COVID19? Really? BYH, Mother Nature. Can you ease up a little? We need a break, please.
Thank you to the elected officials who value saving people’s lives above securing their own re-election.
A BYH to those employees who want to fire workers. Really at a time like this? You need to explain to the person what they did wrong before firing them without giving them a warning! Just saying. Be kind!
